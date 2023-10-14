The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Man found dead in middle of road near Ephrata

By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135

A man was found dead early Saturday morning in the middle of a road north of Ephrata, Washington.

A passing motorist reported the body next to a car around 2:30 a.m. in Sheep Canyon Road near Road E-Northwest, according to a Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

First responders declared the man dead at the scene, the post said. There were no indications of foul play or of a car crash.

The Grant County coroner’s staff will notify the next of kin and perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office are investigating.