Prep roundup: Ashlee Clauson hat trick leads Riverside girls soccer over Medical Lake

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school sports action from the Northeast A League

Girls soccer

Riverside 9, Medical Lake 1: Ashlee Clauson scored three goals, and the visiting Rams (10-5, 8-3) beat the Cardinals (1-15, 0-11).

Northeast 2B

Northwest Christian 5, Reardan 1: The visiting Crusaders (10-0-2, 5-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (3-6, 1-6). Details were unavailable.

Nonleague

Freeman 4, Quincy 1: Rylee Russell and Aubrey Gregory scored two goals apiece, and the Scotties (10-3-1) beat the visiting Jackrabbits (7-3).

Davenport 1, Okanogan 0: The visiting Gorillas (8-1) beat the Bulldogs (3-4). Details were unavailable.

Boys soccer

Northeast 2B

St. George’s 4, Prescott 1: Gavin Eliason scored a goal and the visiting Dragons (5-5-1, 4-0) beat the Tigers (0-4, 0-4).

Volleyball

Medical Lake 3, Riverside 1: Tessa Appel and Chiche Okemgbo had 11 kills apiece, and the Cardinals (3-13, 3-8) beat the visiting Rams (2-11, 1-9). Kaylee Winterroth and Olivia Oergel led Riverside with 10 kills apiece.

Northeast 1B South

Inchelium 3, Curlew 0: The visiting Hornets (6-3, 4-2) beat the Cougars (4-5). Details were unavailable.

Northport 3, Curlew 0: Olivia Corcoran had six kills and the visiting Mustangs (11-1, 7-1) beat the Cougars (4-5, 4-4).

The visiting Mustangs (10-1, 6-1) beat the Tigers (8-3, 5-2). Details were unavailable.

Inchelium 3, Republic 1: The visiting Hornets (5-3, 4-2) beat the Tigers (8-4, 5-3). Details were unavailable.

Chesterton Academy 3, Touchet 0: The visiting Knights (1-3) beat the Redhawks (0-8). Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 3, Wallace 1: Maddie Cheney had 18 kills and the Wildcats (10-4) beat the visiting Miners (21-3).

Cross country Ram River Invite at Riverside State Park: Colville’s Malik Ortiz won the boys race in 17 minutes, 44.3 seconds. Colvile’s Zadi Zier won the girls race in 21:20.6.

