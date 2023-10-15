NFL Locals: Gardner Minshew struggles, but may be Colts starter for rest of season

By Taylor Newquist The Spokesman-Review

Indianapolis’ substitute starter will be receiving a demerit for this effort.

Gardner Minshew (Washington State) entered Sunday’s road game at Jacksonville with a 3-0 record in games played this season, limiting turnovers and leaning on his running backs.

The Colts strayed from that formula and were dealt a blowout 37-20 loss to the Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.

Minshew lost a fumble and threw an interception in the first half, and the Jaguars (4-2) built a 21-6 lead over the AFC South rival Colts (3-3). Things didn’t get better when more was asked of Minshew to erase the deficit.

The Colts opened the second half with an interception and a three-and-out, falling behind 31-6.

Minshew completed 33 of 55 attempts for 329 yards, a touchdown, three interceptions and a fumble. Indianapolis running back Zack Moss, who ran for 165 yards last week, carried the ball seven times for 21 yards. Jonathan Taylor added eight carries for 19 yards.

“At the end of the day I was careless with the ball, I didn’t take care of it,” Minshew said. “We’re not gonna tuck our tail, we’re not gonna drop our chin, we’re just gonna keep pushing through and learn from it.”

The Colts will need Minshew to learn from it, as he may be the starter for the rest of the year.

Before the game, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that rookie QB Anthony Richardson may need shoulder surgery that will put him out for the season.

A bright spot for the Colts, Samson Ebukam (Eastern Washington), had three tackles and a sack. Ebukam has a sack in four of the last five games.

• It didn’t take Cooper Kupp (EWU) long to get back into the end zone.

After making his return from injury last week, Kupp was one of the best receivers in the league Sunday, hauling in seven receptions for 148 yardsa and a touchdown in the Los Angeles Rams 26-9 win over the visiting Arizona Cardinals at SoFi Stadium.

The Rams (3-3) were trailing 9-6 in the third quarter when Kupp caught a 13-yard touchdown from Matthew Stafford. Los Angeles outscored the Cardinals (1-5) 20-0 in the second half.

• The New England Patriots turned to Kendrick Bourne (EWU) to get their offense going after mustering a total of three points the previous two weeks.

Bourne had 10 receptions for 89 yards, helping set up two touchdowns, but the Patriots couldn’t move the ball on their final drive and lost 21-17 to the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The Patriots (1-5) had a chance to drive for a game-winning field goal with 2:23 remaining. Mac Jones threw a deep pass that hit Devante Parker in the hands, but Parker dropped the ball and Jones was sacked for a safety two plays later.

• Frankie Luvu (WSU) and the Carolina Panthers defense had a hard time keeping up with the NFL’s highest-scoring offense.

The Panthers raced out to an early lead and were lapped by the Miami Dolphins in a 42-21 loss at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Luvu was tied for a team-high nine tackles (one for loss) and helped the Panthers (0-6) take a 14-0 lead after the first quarter. Miami (5-1) went on to score 35 straight points.

• Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (Idaho) had four tackles in a 24-16 loss to the Washington Commanders at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.