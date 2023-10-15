Seahawks safety Jamal Adams feels ‘great’ after playing throughout at Bengals

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

CINCINNATI – This time, Jamal Adams not only started, but he also finished.

And that was victory enough, even though the scoreboard at the end read that the Bengals had beaten the Seahawks 17-13.

Adams played throughout Sunday’s game, finishing with four tackles, one for a loss, as well as a quarterback hit.

He began the game in his familiar spot at strong safety, starting alongside Quandre Diggs.

Adams also started Seattle’s 24-3 win Oct. 2 against the New York Giants in a three-safety set but played just nine snaps before being forced to leave with a concussion.

Adams cleared concussion protocol this past week and returned to the starting lineup.

“Grateful heart,” Adams said of playing the entire game, though he was taken out at times as the Seahawks tried to keep him fresh in his first full game since the 2021 season. “Obviously, that was the goal. I was just taking it one quarter at a time. Obviously, I was on a little rep count. That was killing me to be on the sideline but I understood the routine, and I understood the plan. I feel great.”

Coach Pete Carroll said of Adams playing the entire game, “That’s a good accomplishment, and now he can take the next step.”

Adams initially resisted being taken out of the Giants game and later wrote an apology note to the NFL’s designated concussion adviser. Adams would likely not have been able to play had Seattle not had a bye following the Giants game, but he was cleared to practice Wednesday and to play Thursday.

“Obviously, that was a lot going on,” Adams said of the concussion and its aftermath. “Obviously, I was just focused on the next week. I was excited to get back out there.”

Adams’ return, though, means fewer snaps for Julian Love, who had started in his place. Love played regularly in relief of Adams and when the team went to three-safety sets. He said he’s willing to do what the Seahawks feel is necessary.

“I think we were pretty effective when all of us were on the field today,” Love said. “It’s different, for sure. Last year (when he played with the Giants), I didn’t leave the field too much. … But I understand that my goal is for us to be winning games, and to win games, Jamal needs to be on the field. So I think that was pretty effective, and I know we’re going to do some fun things moving forward.”

Brown steps in at left cornerback

Seattle answered one question early when Tre Brown sprinted on to play left cornerback when the team went into its nickel formation. Brown didn’t play against the Giants after suffering a concussion against Carolina. Michael Jackson played left corner in the nickel, in which Devon Witherspoon moves inside from the left corner spot to the slot.

Jackson also played some, but Brown got most of the reps. He again showed why when he picked off a pass intended for Ja’Marr Chase on the opening drive of the third quarter.

Brown was in man coverage on the play and said any time he was 1-on-1 with Chase, he expected the ball might come his way.

“I knew I was by myself,” he said. “I saw him look back early, turned around, turned into him, caught the ball.”

Brown’s performance likely means he will remain as the starting left corner in the nickel, with Witherspoon starting in the base defense, and Riq Woolen on the right side.

“It was another impressive game from him,” Carroll said. “Terrific with the interception. It was perfect coverage, and he finished the play, which was great.”