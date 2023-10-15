Seahawks stuffed in loss to Bengals despite strong defensive performance

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

CINCINNATI – If the Seahawks were going to lose Sunday at Cincinnati, this isn’t how anyone figured it would happen.

Especially after the Bengals drove effortlessly for touchdowns the first two times they had the ball – gaining 142 yards on 20 plays to take an early 14-7 lead.

From there, the budding shootout was stopped in its tracks. The Seahawks held the Bengals to just 52 yards on 25 plays in the second half and no drives of longer than 20 yards on their last eight full possessions.

“Our defense played their butts off,’’ Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett said.

But a funny thing happened on the way to redemption for a Seahawks defense that has been oft criticized the last few years – the offense couldn’t keep up.

Well, it could between the 20s, where the Seahawks gained 381 yards.

The four drives that reached the Bengals’ 9-yard line or closer in the second half mustered just three points as the Seahawks were twice stopped on fourth downs and another time foiled on one of Geno Smith’s two interceptions, which proved the difference in a 17-13 loss to the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

“That was a game to win right there,’’ Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. “We came out here on the road, their crowd going crazy, and we’re right there. We’re inside the 10 a bunch of times to win the game. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get it in.’’

Many of the Seahawks tried to cling to the silver lining that they felt they should have won. They held Joe Burrow to just 185 yards passing and Ja’Marr Chase to 80 yards on six receptions (on 13 targets). The Bengals finished with just 214 yards despite the early onslaught.

“It means we are not too far off from what we want to do and where we want to be,’’ Lockett said. “The defense did phenomenal. Offensively, if we score two or three touchdowns it’s a different game. So for us, it’s not beating yourself up but just learning and understanding what did we do wrong.’’

At least one Seahawk – quarterback Geno Smith – didn’t appear to be taking that advice.

“I felt like the guys deserved to win today,’’ Smith said. “Obviously, I didn’t do my best job today to get that done.’’

Smith lamented two failed fourth downs in the final 2:08. On the first, Smith took a sack on a fourth-and-goal at the 6.

Smith said he’d need to look at the film to figure out what went wrong, but Carroll said he wished Smith had been able to at least throw the ball somewhere. Smith was looking to the left side of the field, appearing to try to hit either Lockett or DK Metcalf. When neither broke open, he brought the ball down and was sacked by Sam Hubbard.

“Yeah, I’d love to get the ball out there,’’ Carroll said. “It’s killing him, so he knows.’’

That seemed like it might end the game. Carroll said he never considered kicking a field goal, knowing that all Cincy would need is one first down to seal the win.

“Going for the win with all four downs,’’ Carroll said.

The defense got the ball back for the offense, forcing a quick three-and-out capped by tight coverage by Tre Brown on Tee Higgins to force an incompletion on third down.

After the punt, the Seahawks used a 36-yard Smith pass to Lockett to get to the 11 with 55 seconds remaining.

But a first-down pass to Colby Parkinson went incomplete.

A Kenneth Walker III run went for 2 yards on second down, and a third-down pass to Metcalf also fell incomplete.

That set up the game-deciding fourth down from the nine with 41 seconds left.

The Seahawks lined up with Lockett, Metcalf and Smith-Njigba to the right. Seeing Parkinson in a one-on-one matchup on the left with backup cornerback D.J. Turner II, Smith fixed his eyes there.

As Smith wound up to throw he was hit by Bengals defensive tackle B.J. Hill with the ball falling helplessly to the turf.

“He did a great job of getting open, and I just didn’t get it to him in time,’’ Smith said.

On the other side of the field, Lockett turned around in time to see the ball thrown and Smith getting hit.

“It’s one of those things where if they are going to bring everybody, we have to understand how to take advantage of that,’’ Lockett said.

Said Carroll: “We liked the calls we had. We just didn’t execute well enough to get it done.’’

And with that, a chance to win a game that almost seemed lost in the early moments had vanished.

The Seahawks moved 75 yards to score on their first possession, getting the ball after Cincinnati won the coin toss and deferred, reminiscent of how it opened in a 37-31 win at Detroit in the second game of the year.

From the there, while the offense piled up points it also piled up frustration.

Trailing 14-10 at halftime, Smith was picked off on a pass at the Bengals’ 18 on the Seahawks’ first drive of the second half after having reached the three and forced back because of a penalty on Walker for a low block.

Smith was trying to hit Smith-Njigba and took the blame, saying: “I need to be better. Especially in the red zone, can’t put the ball in harm’s way.’’

The Seahawks’ next series ended when three plays from the 5 yielded no yards and resulted in a Jason Myers field goal that cut the lead to 14-13.

The next possession ended in a Smith interception on a pass to Metcalf when he appeared to stop on the route. Smith took the blame, saying “that’s on me’’ and that “it’s not characteristic of the way I’ve been playing.’’

The next drive ended in a punt before the Seahawks defense again stopped the Bengals to get the ball back with 6:17 left at the Seahawks’ 36. Then came the march to the fourth-down sack, and the final possession with the fourth-down incompletion.

While the defense could revel in going on the road and held two straight teams that won playoff games a year ago – the Giants a week ago Monday and the Bengals – to a combined 20 points, the only cheering they got to show for it was seeing the 49ers lose on in the final seconds on a missed field goal not too far away in Cleveland.

“The defense gave us every chance,’’ Carroll said. “… It’s going to help us down the road. We’re going to keep playing hard, keep playing tough and make it hard on everybody we play.’’