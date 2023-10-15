Senate delegation rushed to Tel Aviv shelter during rocket attack

BEIJING, CHINA - OCTOBER 9: Senate Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) arrives at a news conference with Sen. Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) on October 9, 2023, in Beijing, China. Schumer is part of a bipartisan delegation in Israel to show solidarity with Israel in its war against Hamas. (Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) (Kevin Frayer)

By Glenn Cook Las Vegas Review-Journal

TEL AVIV, Israel – U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on social media that a bipartisan group of senators – a delegation that included Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen – was rushed to a shelter in Tel Aviv on Sunday to wait out a rocket attack from Hamas.

Schumer posted a photo of himself and Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah in the shelter.

Rosen did not appear to be in the photo.

“It shows you what Israelis have to go through. We must provide Israel with the support required to defend itself,” Schumer said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

Schumer, representing New York and the highest-ranking Jewish elected official in the United States, took the trip to show support for Israel ahead of an expected request from President Joe Biden for Congress to approve wartime funding for Israel as well as Ukraine.

Schumer, a Democrat, has said he would also hold discussions with Israeli officials what kind of support the country would need for both military and humanitarian operations.

Nevada Democrat Jacky Rosen, a member of the delegation, is Jewish as well.

Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona are also on the trip.