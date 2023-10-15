Washington State drops out of AP poll after blowout loss to Arizona

PULLMAN – The ramifications of Washington State’s lopsided loss to Arizona on Saturday are already taking shape.

The Cougars dropped out of the new Associated Press Top 25 after a 44-6 setback, falling out of the rankings for the first time since the week of Sept. 3. They did garner 11 votes, making WSU an unofficial No. 29.

Washington State (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) continues to slide, both on the scoreboard and in the rankings. The Cougars dropped six spots after falling to UCLA last weekend, and now after losing to Arizona, they’re out entirely.

From here, WSU’s schedule only gets trickier. This week, Washington State travels to Eugene to take on No. 9 Oregon, which will be looking to bounce back from its loss to Washington on Saturday.

The Cougars opened as an 18-point underdog in that game.