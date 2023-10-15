Drugstore chain Rite Aid files for bankruptcy

From staff and wire reports Washington Post

Rite Aid filed for bankruptcy protection late Sunday, dragged down by falling sales, years of debt and a slew of lawsuits alleging that the drugstore chain helped fuel the nation’s opioid epidemic by unlawfully filling prescriptions for the painkillers.

The Philadelphia-based chain is expected to close more stores as its Chapter 11 case unfolds in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in New Jersey.

Lenders have agreed to provide $3.45 billion in new financing to support it through reorganization, according to a company statement.

“The important actions we are taking today will enable us to move ahead as a stronger company,” said Jeffrey S. Stein, who was appointed chief executive officer as part of the restructuring.

Rite-Aid maintains a strong presence in Spokane with nine pharmacies across the city. The company operates an additional two pharmacies in Spokane Valley and another two in Coeur d’Alene. At this time it is unclear if any of these stores will close.

The long-expected filing was the “only sensible option” for Rite Aid, said Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData. It “simply isn’t a viable entity,” he wrote in an email.

Chapter 11 allows a company to stay in business while restructuring its debts through a court-controlled process. Rite Aid had about $3.3 billion in long-term debt as of June.

It’s also facing a wave of lawsuits concerning allegations it knowingly skirted legal requirements and oversupplied painkillers.

In 2017, more than 1,000 opioid-related cases were consolidated in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.

The Justice Department also filed suit, accusing the company of violating the Controlled Substances Act by filling thousands of unlawful prescriptions for oxycodone and other painkillers.

Rite Aid has closed dozens of stores over the past two years, and it’s unclear how many more of the 2,100 remaining will be shuttered as part of its restructuring, including those in Spokane.

In a letter to Rite-Aid customers, the chain states its intention to “close certain underperforming stores to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance.”

“The decision to close a store is not one we take lightly. In making it, we take into consideration the impact on our associates and the customers and communities we serve,” reads the letter.

Stein, the new CEO, said the bankruptcy process allows it to accelerate efforts to reduce its real estate footprint.

“We look forward to working closely with our landlords to determine the best path forward for each of our stores,” Stein said Sunday in a statement.

Bankruptcy could mean more shop closures, Saunders said, running the risk of pharmacy deserts in some areas.

According to their letter to consumers, Rite-Aid will “make every effort” to connect customers with another pharmacy if their local store closes.

Like many retailers, Rite-Aid has been has been hit hard by shrink – the depletion of inventory caused by something other than sales.

Chief financial officer Matthew C. Schroeder told investors in the company’s second-quarter earnings call that losses were about $9 million higher than last year.

Rite Aid joins a handful of other retailers that filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year, including David’s Bridal, Christmas Tree Shops, Tuesday Morning and Party City.

One of the most high-profile chains to go under this year was Bed Bath & Beyond, which in April announced plans to lay off staff and shutter 360 stores, as well as 120 Buy Buy Baby locations.

It’s not the only drugstore chain to struggle financially. Walgreens Boots Alliance, the parent company of Walgreens, last week announced plans to cut at least $1 billion in costs next year in large part by closing unprofitable stores.

As of June, the company was planning to close some 150 locations.

Walgreens also recorded a $6.8 billion pretax charge for opioid-related claims, according to Reuters.