Getting there: Maple Street Bridge construction is on schedule

Improvements to Maple Street Bridge are on schedule, city officials say.

Work began on the bridge in late August and was estimated to span 10 weeks.

For the past seven weeks, construction has been mostly focused on grind and overlay, said Kirstin Davis, Spokane Public Works spokeswoman.

“We’ve taken off the top surface of everything, we’ve had some areas where we’ve been able to lay the new concrete,” she said. “Right now we’re working on the joint repairs.”

Resurfacing the bridge took less time than expected but delays in joint repair will likely take up any time gained.

“There has been more joint repair that’s been needed than anticipated. You don’t really know what condition they’re in until you pull that stuff up,” Davis said. “That’s delaying it a little bit but we’re still overall on time.”

The city still estimates work to be complete by mid-November, weather permitting.

Construction crews have been alternating between day and night closures and single-lane and complete lane closures throughout the project.

This week is no exception.

On Monday, all Southbound lanes will close from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. while one northbound lane will be open at all times. Tuesday, it will be the opposite. Wednesday, one lane in each direction will be open at all times.

Davis says drivers can continue to expect frequent changes in lane closures in the coming weeks.

“It changes so often,” she said. “There will be different traffic plans for the remainder of the project.”

Work to watch forGarland Avenue, between Cook and Market streets, will be closed for paving through Friday.

Closures continue for Havana Street from Central and Dalke avenues, Central Avenue from Myrtle and Havana streets, and Myrtle Street from Rowan and Central avenues.

Water pipeline work will close Westbow Road, from Spotted Road to Cheatham Road this week.

Evergreen Excavating work will close Fourth Avenue between Lincoln and Wall streets through Friday this week.

Garco Construction work will close Post Street from Second Avenue to the Second/Third Avenue alley through Sunday.

Through early November, North Sky Communications work will close the northbound land of Bernard Street between 14th and 15th avenues, Havana Street from the I-90 overpass to Sprague Avenue and Freya Street Riverside Avenue to Second Avenue.

Market Street, from Freya Street to Magnesium Road, will be closed through November for street preservation.

Through the end of October, Nevada Street will be closed between Hawthorne Road and Newport Highway for storm water improvements.

Farwell Road between Newport Highway and Shady Slope Road to be closed through Oct. 27.