Gonzaga point guard Kaylynne Truong named to 2024 Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

Gonzaga guard Kaylynne Truong is one of 20 point guards in the country named to the Nancy Lieberman Award watchlist in an announcement Monday by the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA).

The West Coast Conference Player of the Year a season ago, Truong averaged 15.8 points and had 166 assists last year. She was also an AP All-American Honorable Mention.

Truong, a graduate returning for a final year along with her twin sister, scored in double figures 28 times last year. She had a career high with 26 points and six 3-pointers against Pepperdine on Dec. 29. She also broke the school record for most made 3-pointers (94) in a season.

Last week, Truong was one of four Zags named to the preseason All-WCC Team.

Now in its 24th year, the award recognizes the top point guard in NCAA Division I women’s college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ballhandling skills of Class of 1996 Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman.