Gunman at large after 2 Swedes killed in possible Brussels ‘terror’ attack

By Beatriz Ríos and Emily Rauhala Washington Post

BRUSSELS — Two Swedes were shot and killed in the Belgian capital Monday in what Belgian officials described as a possible terrorist attack, leaving a soccer stadium on lockdown and a city on alert as police searched for the suspect, who is reportedly still at large.

Details about the attack are still emerging and it is not clear if there is a link to the conflict in the Middle East. The shooting comes days after a teacher was killed and three people wounded in a stabbing at a French high school, and will deepen European fear of an uptick in political violence.

The shooting took place ahead of a soccer match between Sweden and Belgium, though not particularly close to the venue. Belgian officials said Monday night that they were exploring ways to safely escort fans from the match.

Belgian officials have raised the threat level in the city and encouraged people to stay indoors.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo posted on X, formerly Twitter, that is was a “cowardly” attack. “We are monitoring the situation and ask the people of Brussels to be vigilant,” he wrote.

He said he had been in touch with Sweden’s prime minister. “Our thoughts are with the families and friends who lost their loved ones,” he wrote. “As close partners the fight against terrorism is a joint one.”