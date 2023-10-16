Subscribe now

Letters for Oct. 16, 2023

Make an inspired difference

Bryan Stevenson is an inspiration for a better America (“Bryan Stevenson speaks on how America can ‘do justice, love mercy and walk humbly,” Oct. 4). Facing the problems of poverty, Congress has discovered legislation that makes a difference, especially in the challenges of housing, hunger and health care. What is needed now is the political will for action. That is where we the people come in: call (202)224-3121, asking your members of Congress to pass equity initiatives, like renewing the Child Tax Credit (American Family Act) that cut child poverty nearly in half and helped families pay rent and bills.

Sen. Maria Cantwell and Rep. Suzan DelBene recently introduced the Affordable Housing Credit Improvement Act that would increase affordable housing units across the nation. Why not join in and make a difference, calling your representatives, takes five minutes or less, time well spent.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

Homeless Palestine

Don’t get the violence against Israel? Palestinians were forced to move from 10,162 square miles of land to 139 square miles at the end of WWII. They lost 99% of their land. It’s pretty simple. They want their land back. I’m sure Native Americans can relate to this problem.

These issues need diplomatic solutions, not military ones.

George Rickert

Sandpoint

