Locally: Mead graduate Bradley Mulder named Rocky Mountain Athletic golfer of the week

From staff and news services

Bradley Mulder wasted little time.

The freshman from Mead was named Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference golfer of the week after winning the Centennial Cup tournament for his first collegiate win in just his fourth event.

Mulder, who plays for Colorado Christian, defeated Max Lange of Colorado School of Mines in a playoff after they tied at 9-under par. Mulder made birdie on the first extra hole for the victory.

Mulder had rounds of 68, 71 and 68 in the event at Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster, Colorado, on Oct. 9 and 10.

Soccer

USL Spokane will hold official tryouts for the men’s League One Team, Spokane Velocity FC, Dec. 2-3 in Seattle and Dec. 9-10 in Spokane.

Tryouts Dec. 2 and 3 in Seattle will take place at Interbay Stadium. A location will be announced soon for the tryouts in Spokane.

Both sets of tryouts will be run by USL Spokane’s front office team alongside Gareth Smith, Sporting Department Consultant, and Josh McAllister, Spokane Velocity FC assistant coach and director of performance for USL Spokane.

Individuals who wish to participate are required to complete an application at spokanevelocityfc.com.

Softball

Spikes/Proton from the Spokane area won the over-70 national championship and finished third in the world tournament last month in Las Vegas.

Spikes/Proton, which earlier in the year won the Western National Championship, arrived in Las Vegas to play the Eastern national champions for the overall title of U.S. national champions. Spikes/Proton was declared national champions after the Eastern team failed to show for the event.

Spikes/Proton was then seeded third for the World Championship tournament. The team went 2-0 in pool play and advanced to the bracket-style playoffs. Spikes/Proton reached the semifinals before eventually finishing third.

Player/coach Mark Reilly said it was an emotional few days as team member Tom Crouch returned from open heart surgery and Wayne Terry played just weeks after losing his home in the Medical Lake fire. Steve Erenberg played one day after breaking his nose in three places when he was hit in the face by the ball.

Other team members were Ron Martin (manager/coach), Tom Adams, Gary Blake, Steve Bergstrom, Connie Burnett, Jim Hardenbrook, John Higgins, John Hollett, Grant Hodge, Jim O’Hare, Ron Newcomb, Mike Owen, Dwanye Phinney and Cam Preston.