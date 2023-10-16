Prep roundup: Abby Watkins hits late-game bases-clearing triple to push University slowpitch at districts

From staff reports

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

District 8 slowpitch

University 11, Ridgeline 7: Abby Watkins hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Titans (17-2) over the Falcons (12-6) in a first-round game. Kaidyn Howard went 3 for 4 with two runs for U-Hi, which travels to Walla Walla for a semifinal on Wednesday.

Mead 18, Grandview 2: Hope Murdock went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the visiting Panthers (15-2) beat the Greyhounds (3-12) in a first-round game. Charlie Stern had three hits and two RBIs for Mead, which faces Mt. Spokane in a semifinal on Wednesday.

Mt. Spokane 6, Ferris 1: Cassie Jay and Riley Kincaid each hit two-run doubles and the Wildcats (16-1) beat the visiting Saxons (8-10) in a first-round game. Mt. Spokane hosts Mead on Wednesday in a semifinal. Ferris faces Grandview in an elimination game.

Walla Walla 14, Shadle Park 0 (5): Nicole Bobadilla went 2 for 3 with two doubles and three RBIs and the Blue Devils (18-4) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-8) in five innings in a first-round game. Shadle plays at Ridgeline on Wednesday in an elimination game.







Girls soccer

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: At SPS Stadium. Laila Kaiel scored the go-ahead goal in the 69th minute and the visiting Tigers (6-5-3, 4-4) beat the Saxons (6-8, 2-6).

Gonzaga Prep 6, Central Valley 0: Ava Felice and Jennah Wanner scored two goals apiece and the visiting Bullpups (11-1, 8-0) beat the Bears (0-12, 0-8).

Ridgeline 2, Mt. Spokane 0: Preslie Young scored one goal and had an assist and the Falcons (10-2, 7-1) beat the visiting Wildcats (7-4, 5-3).

Mead 3, North Central 0: At Union Stadium. Mia Spier had four saves and the Panthers (8-6, 5-3) shut out the visiting Wolfpack (3-10, 1-7).

University 5, Cheney 4: Isabella Longo and Carsyn Gildehaus scored two goals apiece and the visiting Titans (10-3, 6-3) beat the Blackhawks (5-8, 2-6). Alex Miller scored three goals for Cheney.