Suzanne Somers’ husband shares love letter he gave her the night before she died

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

Suzanne Somers’ husband of 46 years, Alan Hamel, gave the “Three’s Company” star a love letter the night before she succumbed to complications from breast cancer, her longtime publicist said.

In that missive — written in capital letters — Hamel talked about things he loves, but said there’s no word to describe the feelings he had for his wife.

“THERE IS NO VERSION OF THE WORD LOVE THAT IS APPLICABLE TO SUZANNE,” that letter reads. “UNCONDITIONAL LOVE DOES NOT DO IT.”

“THERE ARE NO WORDS,” Hamel wrote. “THERE ARE NO ACTIONS. THERE ARE NO DECLARATIONS.”

Somers died at home Sunday after battling breast cancer for more than two decades. She was 76. Hamel, 87, met Somers while hosting “The Anniversary Game” where she was a prize model in 1969.

“WE ARE ONE,” Hamel concluded in his letter. “I AM IN LOVE WITH YOU, MY BEAUTIFUL SUZANNE, FOR ALL OF ETERNITY.”

Somers told the Daily News in 2020 she spent every night with Hamel since they married in 1977. They started dating nearly a decade prior and never stopped.

“We have a bar at our house called Big Al’s bar where we have a tequila most nights — clear tequila because there’s little or no sugar so I don’t gain any weight,” She said. “We talk, sometimes we dance, and it’s romantic.”

Somers said she and her husband had date nights as frequently as five times per week. While they both got lucky on many occasions, Somers said at the time a hip injury had slowed her down a bit.

“When you have a broken hip there’s no sex,” she confessed. “You can’t from the front or behind or the side, it all hurts. It is what it is.”