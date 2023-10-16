Then and Now: Sidney Hotel

2018: Over the past few decades, the rundown Wolfe Apartments at 240 W. Sprague Ave., formerly the Sidney Hotel, has served as cheap housing for former prison inmates, sex offenders and the mentally ill through the state Department of Corrections and other agencies. In 2018, a 14-year-old girl said she was imprisoned there by three different men, who reportedly injected her with drugs and repeatedly raped her. In 2020, a tenant was charged with beating another man to death with a frying pan. (JESSE TINSLEY/The Spokesman-Review)

At 240 W. Sprague Ave., a modest two-story retail building with apartments was built for the Sweeny Investment Company around 1905 and opened as the Mitchell Hotel across from the Northern Pacific train station. There were four street-level retail storefronts there.

Businessman Leydford B. Whitten, owner of the Whitten building bought the building in 1908 and added another story and it was renamed the Sidney Hotel a few years later.

Born in 1850 and raised in Roanoke, Virginia, Whitten made his way to the Dalles, Oregon, via a mule team before finally moving to Spokane in 1880. He built and ran a carpenter’s shop on what is now Spokane Falls Boulevard. Opened a drug store in 1881. It was destroyed by fire in 1888. He rebuilt again and that second building was taken in the giant 1889 fire. Still, Whitten started again, building a five-story brick office building at the northwest corner of Sprague Avenue and Post Street. The building was one of the first completed after the fire.

In 1888, he married Georgia Ballou, one of Spokane’s first female doctors. The couple divorced in 1903 after having two children, Paul and Lester. The Whitten building and other holdings went to Georgia. L.B. sold off multiple investment properties but added the Sidney Hotel, where he lived from around 1912 until he died in 1927. He left his estate to his two sons. Paul had never held a job, had a drinking problem and displayed erratic behavior.

In 1946, after several days of heavy drinking, 54-year-old Paul staggered into the kitchen in his mother’s house where a hired man was stacking firewood. He shot Eugene Hanley three times without saying a word, claiming later that he thought the man was an intruder.

At his trial, he was found to be insane and sent to Eastern State Hospital.

Georgia Whitten, who said she was “disgusted” by her son’s crime, lived her final years in seclusion and died in 1950. Bank trustees managed the Whitten fortune. He was released from the hospital in 1952. Lester had died in 1948.

Paul, died in 1966 at age 74. His wife, Florence Whitten, died in 1982, bequeathing her $1.7 million fortune to Whitworth College.

Businessman Louis Ray bought the Sidney Hotel from the Whitten estate in 1968. Renamed the Sidney Apartments in the 1970s, it was renovated in the 1990s and was the first location for a Community Health Association of Spokane (CHAS) clinic.

Now called the Wolfe Apartments, it has been used to house the formerly homeless, former prison inmates, sex offenders and the mentally ill.