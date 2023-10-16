Tropical depression likely to form this week from system moving toward Caribbean

By Robin Webb </p><p>and Bill Kearney </p><p>SOUTH FLORIDA SUN SENTINIEL

A tropical depression is likely to form by late this week from a system expected to move west generally toward the Caribbean, forecasters said Monday.

That system, which emerged off Africa on Wednesday, has a 40% chance of developing in the next two days and a 80% chance in the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center’s 2 p.m. Eastern time advisory.

Though the system is currently fairly disorganized, it will encounter storm-friendly conditions in the coming days, and the latest advisory remains confident in the system’s development.

The current forecast cone has the system turning northwest at some point, but the islands of the eastern Caribbean are within the cone at this point.

Meanwhile, the former Tropical Storm Sean was downgraded to a remnant low late Sunday. Sean, located in the central tropical Atlantic, is forecast to dissipate late Monday or Tuesday.

So far this season in the Atlantic, there have been 18 named storms, six of which were hurricanes. Of those, three were major hurricanes, meaning Category 3 or above.

Those were Hurricane Lee, a rare Category 5; Hurricane Franklin, a Category 4; and Hurricane Idalia, which made landfall on Florida’s Big Bend region at Category 3 strength on Aug. 30.

The remaining storm names for 2023 are Tammy, Vince and Whitney. If all those names end up being used this season, the National Hurricane Center would turn to the Greek alphabet for additional storm names – starting with Alpha, Beta and Gamma. This has only ever happened twice before – during the record-shattering hurricane seasons in 2005 and 2020.

Hurricane season officially runs through Nov. 30.