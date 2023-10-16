The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Washington State’s road tilt with Arizona State gets kickoff time, TV assignment

Arizona State receiver Bryan Thompson (22) reacts to missing a ball right in his hands against Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson (0) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct 30, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb) ORG XMIT: AZDW112 (Darryl Webb)
By Greg Woods gregw@spokesman.com(785) 340-5402

PULLMAN — Washington State will be playing under the lights on Halloween weekend.

WSU’s road game against Arizona State (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) on Oct. 28 will kick at 5 p.m. on the Pac-12 Network, the conference announced Monday.

The Cougars (4-2, 1-2 Pac-12) will be going for their second straight win in Tempe, following their 34-21 win back in 2021. They also took down the Sun Devils last year in Pullman, 28-18.

That will wrap up a two-game road trip for WSU, which gets No. 9 Oregon at 12:30 p.m. this Saturday. That game will be broadcast by ABC.