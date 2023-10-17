Angler science program returns at Idaho’s Lake Pend Oreille

From staff reports

Idaho is looking for help from anglers in gathering data about the enormous rainbow trout that live in Lake Pend Oreille.

The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced Tuesday that it’s continuing its angler science program on the lake near Sandpoint. The program allows anglers to help the state agency track the lake’s fish populations by completing logbooks and reporting tagged fish.

The agency is looking for information from anglers who fish during two time windows in November that coincide with local fishing derbies. The Lake Pend Oreille Anglers Club’s Fall Derby will run from Nov. 1 to 5, and the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club’s Thanksgiving Derby will run from Nov. 18 to 26.

The program has given fishery managers valuable information, Idaho Fish and Game said in a news release. They learn catch rates and what anglers are hauling into their boats.

Lake Pend Oreille is considered a trophy fishery for big rainbow trout, with many fish weighing more than 20 pounds. The news release said rainbow trout larger than 30 inches make up more than 15% of the fish caught.

Anglers who submit logbooks will also be eligible for raffles, with prizes such as coolers, knives and hats. To be entered in the raffles, anglers need to complete a logbook and submit it to the agency before Dec. 10.

The agency only wants information from anglers who fish during the two weeks of the derbies. Derby participants will receive a free logbook with the purchase of a ticket. Those who don’t take part in the derby but do fish the lake during those weeks can pick up a free logbook at Idaho Fish and Game’s Panhandle Regional Office at 2885 W. Kathleen Ave. in Coeur d’Alene.

The agency is also asking anglers to keep an eye out for rainbow trout with tags in their backs. Each one has a number, a phone number and a URL.

Select tags will also have a reward value, which anglers can cash in when they report the tag number and location to Fish and Game.