GM delays second E-truck plant

General Motors Co. will delay the opening of its second electric-truck plant in Michigan to preserve capital amid a slowdown in sales growth for electric vehicles.

The company said Tuesday that the conversion of its Orion Assembly plant will move back by a year to late 2025 “to better manage capital investment while aligning with evolving EV demand.”

It also plans to make improvements to its electric trucks that could increase profitability, GM said in a statement.

The move comes as the automaker grapples with both slowing demand for electric models in the U.S. and the prospect of higher labor costs in the next four years stemming from current union contract negotiations.

The United Auto Workers has been striking for more than a month despite an offer for a 20% pay increase.

While EV sales are still growing, volume expanded just 6% sequentially in the third quarter after a 14% jump in the prior three-month period, according to researcher Kelley Blue Book.

Sales are up almost 50% in the first nine months of the year over last year, but the growth rate is declining and more companies are offering competing models.

At the end of September, automakers had 88 days worth of EV inventory, compared to 56 days for conventional models, said researcher Cox Automotive.

GM will continue making the electric Chevrolet Silverado, which went into production in June, alongside the Hummer EV and SUV and Cruise Origin robotaxi.

GM also plans to expand to a second shift at its Factory Zero plant that straddles Detroit and Hamtramck.

The company will start building the GMC Sierra EV in 2024 and the electric Cadillac EscaladeIQ after that.

Industrial output rose in SeptemberAn index of U.S. industrial production rose in September to the highest level in nearly five years, led by strength in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

The gauge rose 0.3% to 103.6, the highest since December 2018, according to Federal Reserve data published Tuesday.

The September increase helped deliver an annualized 2.5% advance in production during the third quarter. Manufacturing output, which excludes mining and utilities, rose 0.4% from a month earlier.

In the July-to-September period, industrial production was largely fueled by a surge in utility output and a pickup in mining that included higher oil and gas extraction.

Manufacturing is also finding some footing as retailers make progress getting inventories more in line with demand.

At the same time, producers are contending with the headwinds of higher borrowing costs, tepid overseas economies and uneven capital goods orders.

From wire reportsWhile recent factory purchasing managers survey data suggest the pace of decline has started to moderate, cost pressures continue to linger.

On Monday, a survey of New York manufacturers showed prices paid for inputs remained elevated while the share expecting higher prices received dropped to a three-year low.

The Fed’s industrial production report showed motor vehicle assemblies rose to 11.06 million units on an annualized basis last month, despite the United Auto Workers strike.

Output of consumer goods climbed 0.3%, fueled by a pickup in output of appliances and furniture.

Production of business equipment fell 0.7%, while output of construction supplies jumped 1%.

Utility output fell 0.3%, while mining production rose 0.4%.