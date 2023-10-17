Hadid family gets death threats after Gigi’s latest comments supporting Palestine

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

Palestinian-Dutch models Gigi and Bella Hadid have been receiving death threats due to their support of Palestine in the wake of Hamas’ deadly attack against Israel earlier this month.

All members of the famous family, including the supermodels’ brother Anwar and parents Mohamed and “Real Housewives” alum Yolanda, have been targeted and had to change their numbers out of fear, TMZ reports.

The menacing messages, some of which have detailed how the senders would kill the Hadids, have also occurred over email and social media, according to the outlet.

The threats — which follow 28-year-old Gigi’s most recent controversial remarks about the conflict — might even prompt real estate developer Mohamed, 74, to get in contact with the FBI, per TMZ.

The mom of one is reportedly the only member of the Hadid family to speak about what’s transpired since Oct. 7, when Palestinian terrorist group Hamas launched rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, which killed hundreds and left over a thousand wounded in Israel. Many, including foreigners, were also taken hostage as part of the attacks.

In the initial wake of the attacks, Gigi took to Instagram to express “deep empathy and heartbreak for the Palestinian struggle and life under occupation” and to “share my condolences with my loved ones, both Palestinian and Jewish … whoever and wherever you are.”

Things took a turn on Sunday when she posted a meme to her Instagram Story that’s since been criticized by Israel itself.

“There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians,” read the meme she posted, according to TMZ. “Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.”

The verified State of Israel account responded in its Instagram Story, sharing a screenshot of the meme.

“@gigihadid Have you been sleeping the past week? Or are you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you,” the account posted.

It added, in another Story, captioning an image of shoes and children’s toys and books beside a pool of drying blood: “@gigihadid If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING.”

As of early Tuesday, over 1,400 people have been killed in Israel and over 2,800 in Gaza since Oct. 7, Al Jazeera reports.