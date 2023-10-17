Home Calendar

Arts/Crafts

Shenandoah Park Craft Show – Local artisans, handcrafted items, and perfect gifts for the holidays. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Shenandoah Park Clubhouse, 14600 N. Bear Creek Lane, Mead. Free. (509) 467-1510.

Spark-O-Ween – Spark Central gets spooky for a fun-filled day of creative learning and trick-or-treating. Make a batch of monstrous slime, craft some spooky critters and ghouls, write a story on our haunted typewriter, and more. Costumes welcome, but not required. Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Spark Central, 1214 W. Summit Parkway. Free. (509) 279-0299.

Classes/Workshops

Pet Portraiture with Personality – Introductory watercolor illustration to make a watercolor painting themed around pet(s). The class process includes going over composition and color theory, sketching and thumbnails, line art and line variety using dip pens, and how to use different watercolor techniques for different effects and textures. Monday-Friday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $130. (509) 325-1500.

Intro to Machine Sewing: Upcycled Bedsheets – This class will cover the basics of machine sewing while teaching the process of upcycling a bedsheet into a dress, skirt or pajama pants. Thrift a top sheet or bring a mismatched one from home. Thread and elastic will be provided. Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Gizmo, Hedlund Building, Suite 142, 283 N. Hubbard St., Coeur d’Alene. $75. (208) 929-4029.

Pastel Workshop – Work on two 8-by-10-inch drawings, one each day. It is advised that students take a basic drawing class before taking a pastel class. Thursday-Friday, 5 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $78. (509) 325-1500.

Paint the Rainbow: Beginner’s Color Theory with Watercolor – Using primarily watercolors as the medium, learn to mix colors using limited color palettes. Discuss different common color schemes using the color wheel as an aid and show how the color wheel can be used practically. Register at spokaneartschool.net. Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. $34. (509) 325-1500.

Home/Garden

Houseplant Mastery Series: Propagation – Learn everything houseplant propagation. Bring a plant to propagate and learn all the propagation techniques the professionals use. Saturday, 3-4 p.m. Ritter’s Garden and Gifts, 10120 N. Division St. $10. (509) 467-5258.