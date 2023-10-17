Pink postpones 2 Washington state concerts, citing ‘family medical issues’

By Alexandra Del Rosario Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES — Pink will take a break from her Trustfall tour to deal with personal matters, she announced Monday.

The “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” singer posted a statement to her Instagram on Monday sharing news that she will hold off on performing two of her upcoming shows in Tacoma, Washington, as scheduled.

“I am sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows October 17 and October 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed,” she said.

Pink added: “Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused.”

She did not reveal additional details about the family emergency.

The Grammy Award-winning singer kicked off her Trustfall tour on Oct. 12 with a stop in Sacramento. Tacoma was supposed to be the aerial artist’s second stop, before she heads to Vancouver, British Columbia, Denver and other cities across the United States and Canada.

The Tacoma postponement comes weeks after Pink announced that she would have to reschedule a show in Dallas to deal with a “bad sinus infection.” She said that concert would be rescheduled to Nov. 26.

“I hope to see you then, and again, am so deeply sorry for any inconvenience this has caused. It is never my intention,” she wrote.

Pink stopped by Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium earlier this month as part of her Summer Carnival shows. Ahead of her Oct. 5 concert, she told the L.A. Times’ Mikael Wood why she enjoys performing live.

“The second I step onstage, I’m in my heart, I’m in my body,” she said. “There’s no other place that I operate — as a Virgo, as a mother, as the most responsible person I know — like the stage. It’s where I live.”

She also talked about meeting the late Tina Turner, Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner’s controversial comments about women and Black artists, and the song she regrets making most.

“I did put out that SpongeBob thing. ‘We’ve Got Scurvy‘? I wish I never did that,” she said. “That was a real mistake.”