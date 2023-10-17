Pregnant 17-year-old shot in last week’s Audubon/Downriver drive-by shooting

A pregnant 17-year-old girl was shot in the lower leg during what appeared to be a drive-by shooting last week in the Audubon/Downriver Neighborhood, according to court documents.

Officers responded to the shooting call shortly after 8 p.m. on Oct. 10 near the intersection of Garland Avenue and Cochran Street, documents say. A caller told 911 dispatch they heard 12 to 15 “loud bangs” that sounded like gunshots and then heard a vehicle drive away.

Court records indicated the teen girl, nine months pregnant, told 911 she was shot and saw a cream-colored sedan drive away. The girl’s 9-year-old sister was also in the home at the time but was uninjured.

Officers rendered aid to the teen before she was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Spokane police Cpl. Nick Briggs, a spokesman for the department, said last week the teen’s injuries were not life-threatening.

The teen told officers she did not see the shooters and did not know who would have reason to shoot at her, records say.

Police found 19 shell casings at the scene and 13 holes that appeared to have been caused by gunshots on the front of the teen’s home. Apparent bullet holes were seen on the walls inside the house.

A blue Infiniti G35, which was registered to the teen’s mother and parked in front of the home, appeared to have six bullet holes in the driver’s side of the car, and some of the bullets appeared to have penetrated through the other side, documents say.

Briggs said Thursday police are investigating and no arrests have been made.