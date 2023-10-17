Seahawks fans in luck after KAYU FOX 28 resolves contract dispute

Seattle Seahawks fans can once again watch their games on KAYU-TV, the Fox affiliate that was dropped from Comcast after a contract dispute.

Imagicomm Communications owns more than a dozen local channels across the country, including KAYU in Spokane.

KAYU carries shows including “Kitchen Nightmares,” “The Masked Singer,” “Lego Masters,” live Seahawks football games and Fox 28 news.

Comcast carried the broadcasting station, but the contract between the two expired in September.

Comcast previously said in a statement it refrained from a new agreement because of “a very high broadcast retransmission consent fee.” KAYU responded saying the channel is experiencing “rapidly rising” costs, and distributors like Comcast should “pay their fair share” for local journalism.

As of Oct. 17, a Comcast spokesperson said the company had reached an agreement with Imagicomm Communications, making KAYU and its Fox channels available through Xfinity once again.

“We’re pleased to be able to return KAYU-FOX to our customers through a new agreement with their owner, Imagicomm Communications, which reflects today’s evolving media marketplace and stabilizes the cost of programming for our customers,” Comcast said in a statement.

Streaming services, such as Fubo, Hulu Live or YouTube TV, also provide KAYU-TV .