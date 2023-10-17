The history of presidential visits to war zones, from Madison to Biden

This wood engraving depicts the burning of the U.S. Capitol by British troops in 1814. MUST CREDIT: Library of Congress) (Library of Congress/Library of Congress)

By Gillian Brockell Washington Post

President Biden will visit Israel on Wednesday as the Israeli military ramps up its response to the recent Hamas terrorist attack. It will be Biden’s second visit as president to an active war zone not under U.S. military control; he visited Ukraine in February.

As commander in chief of the U.S. military, presidents have always had a role to fill in wartime. And many, from the first president, have had military experience. But only a handful have made trips to active war zones while in office. Here are some historical highlights.

James Madison, 1814

While Abraham Lincoln is sometimes described as the first president to come under enemy fire in an active war zone, it was actually James Madison during the War of 1812, according to Michael Beschloss, author of “Presidents of War.” On Aug. 24, 1814, Madison traveled from the White House to the Battle of Bladensburg a few miles east, brandishing two pistols and a spyglass. Though it is extremely unlikely the British knew Madison was there, he nonetheless came under enemy fire.

Once it was clear that the British were going to win the battle and invade the capital, Madison high-tailed it back through Washington and over the Potomac River to Virginia. The British set the Capitol and the White House on fire, but their sacking of the city was interrupted by a sudden hurricane-strength storm, prompting a hasty retreat. Madison returned to Washington a week later, on Sept. 1.

Abraham Lincoln, 1864

Lincoln made numerous battlefield visits during the Civil War, though the only time he ventured close enough to come under enemy fire was during his visit to Fort Stevens, on the northern side of the District of Columbia, on July 12, 1864. The tall, lanky, top-hatted president cut a recognizable profile from a distance, and Confederate soldiers soon began shooting at him, prompting a Union soldier to request that Lincoln kindly leave; he is often said, apocryphally, to have shouted, “Get down, you damn fool!”

Fort Stevens Park, where the fort once stood, is in D.C.’s Brightwood neighborhood, and there’s a small cemetery a few blocks away for Union soldiers killed in the Battle of Fort Stevens.

Franklin D. Roosevelt, 1943

Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first president to fly on an airplane during his secret 1943 trip to North Africa as World War II raged. While the media thought he was vacationing at his home in New York’s Hudson Valley, Roosevelt traveled by train to Miami, where he took a plane to Trinidad and Tobago, then to Brazil and Gambia before finally landing in Casablanca, Morocco, five days later. There, he attended strategy meetings with British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and French commander Charles de Gaulle, before surprising U.S. military members with a drive-by review. A United Press International correspondent later wrote that as the president’s Jeep slowly passed by, the surprise at his presence left soldiers’ “faces wreathed in smiles.”

Lyndon B. Johnson, 1966

In October 1966, as American support for the war in Vietnam began to wane, Lyndon B. Johnson made a surprise visit to U.S. forces at Cam Ranh Bay. Like Lincoln, Johnson was a tall guy and made himself a pretty easy target by getting close to the action, according to Beschloss, even standing up in a Jeep to address the troops. Unlike Lincoln, he did not come under fire. Johnson made a second visit to Cam Ranh Bay the next year.

Everyone else

Every president since Johnson has visited U.S. troops posted in conflict zones overseas. Richard M. Nixon also went to Vietnam; Jimmy Carter, Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump all visited the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea; both George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush served Thanksgiving turkeys to troops in Iraq during their presidencies; Bill Clinton visited Bosnia; and Barack Obama spent time with troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Visits to U.S. troops overseas are nothing new for Biden, who went on such trips as vice president and as a senator on the Foreign Relations Committee.

What is new is that the U.S. military is not actively engaged in the conflict zones Biden is visiting this year. His February visit to Ukraine and now his visit to Israel are both without precedent in modern presidential history.