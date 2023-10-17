Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Roy T. Denham and Karrina L. C. Love, both of Spokane.

Cory A. Sullivan and Alexis R. Lytle, both of Chattaroy.

Alexander W. Scott and Angela M. Tornatore, both of Spokane.

Alex M. Stovern and Halle M. Colson, both of Spokane Valley.

Richard F. Ladue and Sherina M. King, both of Spokane Valley.

Joseph M. Velasco and Amber R. Lipscomb, both of Apopka, Fla.

Charles J. Fitzpatrick and Ann J. Castillo, both of Liberty Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Cameron Boutain v. Kristina Adair, complaint for personal injuries.

James McNeil v. Jaime Freese and Montgomery Cockrell, complaint for personal injuries.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Dominic R. Eagle Bear, 40; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Jeffery R. Gordan, 36; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation, third-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Jacob C. Bocook, 29; 52 days in jail, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Blaine A. Bunch, 52; 153 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Jennifer L. Curry, 41; 155 days in jail, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Michael J. Fagan, 39; 54 days in jail, 24 months of probation, third-degree theft and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Tyrie J. Tinney, 26; 84 days in jail, 24 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Ian C. Irizarry, 53; 23 days in jail, displaying a weapon.

Eric S. Johnson, 37; 12 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Shari N. Same, 32; 28 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Michelle N. Thompson, 52; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jack B. White, 42; 90 days in jail, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Kloee M. Rouse, 29; $500 fine, one day in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Benjamin A. Soto, 31; $500 fine, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Tracy L. Cowan, 51; $990.50 fine, 25 days in jail, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shanna M. Edwards, 39; 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Patrick T. Johnson

Daryl C. Edgemon, 45; five days in jail, 12 months of probation, harassment.