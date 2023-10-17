Washington State women picked 24th in preseason AP Top 25 basketball poll

From staff reports

The Washington State women’s basketball team pulled off a shocking run in 2023, knocking off three ranked teams on its way to the Pac-12 Tournament championship.

The Cougars won’t sneak up on anyone this season.

With eight players returning from a team that won a program-record 23 games, WSU earned another program first: a ranking in the AP Top 25 preseason poll, released Tuesday.

Ranked No. 24, Washington State is led by two All-Pac-12 players – guard Charlisse Leger-Walker and center Bella Murekatete.

WSU, which opens the season on Nov. 6 at home against Cal Poly, was picked to finish fifth in the conference by Pac-12 coaches and media.

Reigning national champion LSU sits at No. 1 in the poll, followed by UConn and Iowa.