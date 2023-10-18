Biden, in Tel Aviv, backs Israel’s claim of innocence on hospital blast

By Tyler Pager and Yasmeen Abutaleb Washington Post

TEL AVIV – President Biden sent a clear signal on Wednesday that he agrees with Israel’s position that it was not responsible for the blast at a Gaza hospital that killed hundreds of people, making his comments during his audacious trip here that amounted to a dramatic display of support for Israel while the region is still engulfed in turmoil.

Biden, who said hours later that his assessment was based on data shown to him by the Defense Department, made his comments after the blast at the Gaza hospital derailed his trip even before he left Washington.

The president had planned to travel to Jordan to meet with Arab leaders after visiting Israel, but just as Air Force One started rolling down the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews outside Washington, White House officials alerted reporters that the Jordan visit was being scrapped amid rage and grief in the Arab world over the tragedy.

Shortly after landing in Israel, Biden, while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said he was “deeply saddened and outraged” by the devastation at the hospital. “Based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you,” Biden added.

Biden arrived in an active war zone at a tense and unpredictable moment as Israel prepares for a ground invasion into Gaza in response to a brutal surprise attack by Hamas that killed more than 1,300 Israelis. The death toll continues to climb as Israel launches airstrikes in Gaza, while the reaction to the hospital strike is challenging the administration’s urgent efforts to prevent the war from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

Palestinian and Israeli officials have traded blame for the blast at al-Ahli Hospital, which appeared to include the deadliest single toll on civilians in the strip since the conflict began.

In Amman, Biden had been scheduled to meet with the leaders of Jordan, Egypt and the Palestinian Authority to discuss the conflict and the need for humanitarian assistance in Gaza. The White House said Biden would continue to be in touch with those leaders, but the meeting’s cancellation was a setback to the president’s efforts to balance support for Israel with the protection of Palestinian civilians and to prevent the war from spreading.

Biden’s trip to Israel marks his second visit to an active war zone this year, after he made a secretive trip to Kyiv in February. Before Biden’s visit to Ukraine, no U.S. president had traveled to a war zone in which U.S. troops were not actively involved and could provide security on the ground. In Israel, rocket sirens throughout the country have been ringing, warning citizens to seek shelter. Since Biden landed in the country, at least two sirens have sounded close to the border with Gaza.

“Of course these types of trips have risks,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters during the flight to Israel. “So we understand that but also the president understands how important it is to have these diplomatic conversations to get things done.”

During his meeting with Israel’s war cabinet, Biden once again condemned Hamas’s attack as “almost beyond belief” as he promised sustained U.S. support. “I want you to know you’re not alone,” he said. “We will continue to have Israel’s back as you work to defend your people.”

Netanyahu, who has a long but complicated relationship with Biden, heaped praise on the president for making the trip to his country.

“For the people of Israel, there’s only one thing better than having a true friend like you standing with Israel, and that is having you standing in Israel,” Netanyahu said. “Your visit here is the first visit of an American president in Israel at a time of war, and it is deeply, deeply moving. It speaks to the depth of your personal commitment to Israel.”

Several English-language billboards in Tel Aviv welcomed Biden upon his arrival.

Later, Netanyahu said that Hamas perpetrates a “double war crime” every day, reiterating accusations by Israeli officials that the militant group targets Israeli citizens while hiding behind Palestinian civilians. Hamas is “embedding themselves in the civilian population and using them as human shields,” Netanyahu said.

“This will be a different kind of war because Hamas is a different kind of enemy,” he added. “While Israel seeks to minimize civilian casualties, Hamas seeks to maximize civilian casualties. Hamas wants to kill as many Israelis as possible and has no regard whatsoever for Palestinian lives.”

After meeting with top Israeli officials, Biden planned to meet with first responders and families of victims of Hamas’s attack.

Before arriving in Tel Aviv, John Kirby, a White House spokesman, said Biden planned to ask his Israeli counterparts “tough questions” about their objectives in the coming weeks, during the expected ground incursion into Gaza and beyond.

“This is not about directing operations for the Israeli Defense Forces, and by tough questions, I don’t mean menacing or in any way adversarial,” Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One. “Just hard questions a good friend of Israel would ask about sort of where they think they’re going, what their plans are going forward.”

Abutaleb reported from Washington.