Former Gonzaga star Drew Timme waived by Milwaukee Bucks

Former Gonzaga standout Drew Timme was waived Wednesday by the Milwaukee Bucks.

It’s unclear what will happen next, but Timme could be claimed by another NBA team or he could potentially join the Wisconsin Herd, Milwaukee’s NBA G League squad, which opens the season Nov. 10. Milwaukee’s season opener is Oct. 26 versus Philadelphia.

Timme appeared in two of Milwaukee’s four preseason games. He played 8-plus minutes and finished with two rebounds and one point Tuesday in the Bucks’ 124-101 preseason loss to Oklahoma City and his former Gonzaga frontcourt running mate Chet Holmgren, who had 18 points and three boards in 26 minutes.

Timme hit a clutch putback basket in the final minute last week to help the Bucks edge Chicago 105-102.

Timme, a three-time All-American and Gonzaga’s all-time scoring leader, wasn’t selected in the June draft, but quickly agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with Milwaukee.

The 6-foot-10 Texas native played in four NBA Summer League games, averaging 9.3 minutes, 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds for the Bucks. He hit 46.7% of his field-goal attempts.

“It’s kind of nice going from the top of the totem pole back to the bottom and having to claw for everything and work,” Timme told The Spokesman-Review following a summer league game in Las Vegas. “It’s different and it’s a good change of pace and I’m excited just to learn so much and not know the stuff like I used to.”

Timme finished his four-year career at GU with 2,307 points and a 121-13 record.

Milwaukee also waived Jazian Gortman and Omari Moore. The latter had been on one of the team’s three two-way contracts.

Former GU guard Malachi Smith, who played with Timme last season, was waived by the Portland Trail Blazers last week, prior to the team’s first preseason game. Smith could be a candidate to play for the Rip City Remix, Portland’s G League squad.

Smith originally agreed to an Exhibit 10 deal with the Trail Blazers.