Good Government Alliance backing more than Woodward

Alliance backs more than Woodward

The Spokane Good Government Alliance, which recently reported raising $1.4 million, uses its money to support conservative-leaning candidates for Spokane city office, including for Mayor Nadine Woodward, City Councilman Michael Cathcart and City Council candidates Kim Plese, Katey Treloar and Earl Moore. A headline on the front page of Wednesday’s newspaper incorrectly implied that alliance was only spending to support Woodward’s re-election bid.

True crime novel was nonfiction

A story that ran in Wednesday’s paper on a Northwest Passages event featuring Tamara Leitner should have said her featured book, “Don’t Say a Thing,” is a work of nonfiction.