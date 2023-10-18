Prep roundup: Elle Bendele paces Central Valley to 4A district title game; Mt. Spokane vs University to meet in 3A/2A

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

District 8 slowpitch softball

4A

Central Valley 21, Gonzaga Prep 11: Ella Bendele went 5 for 5 with five RBIs, Shiloh McCoy had four hits with a home run and three RBIs, and the Bears (11-8) beat the visiting Bullpups (5-12) in a semifinal.

Central Valley plays at Chiawana on Friday in the district title game.

Zoey Rastall and Jenna McGann homered for G-Prep, which faces Lewis and Clark at Chiawana in an elimination game.

Chiawana 16, Lewis and Clark 4: The Riverhawks (17-3) beat the visiting Tigers (4-13) in a semifinal.

3A/2A

Mt. Spokane 8, Mead 1: Ainsley Buchanan and Mackenzie Morris had three hits and two RBIs apiece and the top-seeded Wildcats (17-1) beat the visiting Panthers (15-3) in a semifinal.

Mt. Spokane hosts University in the district championship game on Friday.

University 9, Walla Walla 5: Maliya Mann and Claire Fulkerson hit home runs and the second-seeded Titans (18-2) beat the host Blue Devils (18-5) in a semifinal.

Fulkerson went 3 for 4 with three RBIs and Mann had two RBIs for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 11, Shadle Park 9: Quincy Coder went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs and the Falcons (13-6) beat the visiting Highlanders (9-9) in an elimination game.

Emma Myers added three hits and three RBIs for Ridgeline, which faces Mead in an elimination game on Friday at Mt. Spokane.

Madi Keon went 3 for 4 with a triple and three RBIs for Shadle.

Ferris 12, Grandview 0: Katelin Terry and Jadyn Hatchitt homered and the visiting Saxons (9-10) beat the Greyhounds (8-17) in an elimination game.

Terry finished 3 for 3 with four RBIs and for Ferris, which plays Walla Walla at Mt. Spokane in an elimination game on Friday.

Girls soccer

GSL 4A/3A

Ferris 5, Central Valley 2: Leah Weller scored two goals and the visiting Saxons (7-8, 3-6) beat the Bears (0-13, 0-9) .

Cheney 1, Mead 0: Paige Evans scored the deciding goal in the 77th minute and the Blackhawks (6-8, 3-6) beat the visiting Panthers (9-7, 5-4).

University 5, North Central 1: Carsyn Gildehaus scored four goals and the Titans (11-3, 7-2) beat the visiting Wolfpack (3-11).

Ridgeline 2, Gonzaga Prep 1: Natalie Thompson scored two goals and the visiting Falcons (11-2, 8-1) beat the Bullpups (11-2, 8-1).

Mt. Spokane 3, Lewis and Clark 0: Emery Baker scored two goals and the visiting Wildcats (8-4, 6-3) beat the Tigers (6-6, 4-5).

Volleyball

GSL 2A

West Valley 3, Clarkston 0: Hailey Colyar had 13 kills and the visiting Eagles (8-5, 5-2) beat the Bantams (6-8, 3-4).

Cross country

GSL 2A at Clarkston: West Valley’s Tony Belko won the boys race in 16 minutes, 57.6 seconds. West Valley’s Hadassah Huff won the girls race in 20:41.46. Shadle Park boys clinched the GSL 2A championship.

NEA at Colville: Colville’s Malik Ortiz won the boys race in 16:56. Colville’s Zadi Zier won the girls race in 19:53.

Team cross country scores can be found on scoreboard page.