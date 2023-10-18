Sheriff’s office seeks man suspected of robbing South Hill bank

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office is trying to identify this man who is suspected of robbing First Interstate Bank Friday on the South Hill. (Courtesy of Spokane County Sheriff's Office)

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office detectives are trying to identify a man who robbed a South Hill bank.

Deputies responded about 4:45 p.m. Friday to First Interstate Bank, 2905 E. 57th Ave., according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Deputies learned the man, wearing a hat and face covering, walked up to the teller and handed her a note demanding she put the money in a navy blue drawstring bag he had. Fearing for her safety, the teller complied, the sheriff’s office said.

The man is described as white, possibly Hispanic, and between 25 and 45 years of age, deputies said. He had shoulder-length dark hair, was wearing a gray or light green stocking cap, dark clothing and shoes, a black face and head covering, and black gloves. He was last seen riding a dark-colored bicycle.

Anyone with information about the incident or who can help detectives identify the man is asked to call Detective Nathan Bohanek at (509) 477-3223 and reference No. 10155028.

Detectives also ask businesses and residents in the area to check their security system recordings from before and after the robbery.