Spokane County general election ballots to hit mailboxes this week

It typically costs the county about 35 cents to print one ballot. That means printing all 362,000 ballots this year likely cost about $125,000.

Running elections has become simpler for local governments since the statewide implementation of vote-by-mail.

How much does it cost to print ballots?

Get your black and blue pens ready, it’s time to vote.

The Spokane County Elections Office this week is mailing out 362,000 ballots to registered voters.

Mike McLaughlin, the county’s elections manager, said his office has begun delivering ballots to the post office. All of the ballots should be in the mail by the end of the week.

McLaughlin said it takes the post office about two days to get ballots to Spokane County mailboxes.

“They’re doing a pretty good job of that,” he said.

Voter pamphlets, which include information about candidates and overviews of ballot measures, started arriving at homes Monday. Voters seeking more detailed information on general election races and measures can find an election guide on The Spokesman-Review’s website.

McLaughlin noted that information about dropbox locations is included on each ballot. Voters have the option of sending their completed ballots through the mail.

“If you’re using the post office, just be sure to look at that last pickup time,” McLaughlin said. “Make sure it’s postmarked by the election.”