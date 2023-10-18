Top 10 class of 2025 recruit Isiah Harwell planning Gonzaga visit in February

Isiah Harwell, a top-10 recruit in the 2025 class, is planning a February visit to Gonzaga.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound shooting guard from Pocatello, Idaho, is expected to be on campus Feb. 3 when the Zags entertain West Coast Conference rival Saint Mary’s at the McCarthey Athletic Center, according to 247sports.

Harwell played his freshman season at Pocatello’s Century High before transferring to Wasatch Academy in Utah. Gonzaga junior point guard Nolan Hickman completed his prep career at Wasatch.

Harwell is No. 7 in 247sports’ rankings. He’s No. 8 according to on3.com and No. 9 in ESPN’s ratings.

Harwell has received scholarship offers from more than 30 schools, according to an August post on his Instagram account, including Kansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Baylor, Houston, Texas and UCLA.

Harwell’s father, Ron, was a standout at Idaho State in the 1990s. Harwell’s brother, Malek, played three seasons at Boise State before finishing up at Cal Poly in 2020.