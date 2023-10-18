Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jamison D. Dobbs, of Spokane Valley, and Demerey I. Moore, of East Wenatchee.

John P. Weber, of Puyallup, and Christine H. Kolassa, of Spokane.

Joseph M. Smatlan and Tresa L. Lavra, both of Spokane.

Kody Moua and Kabao J. Xiong, both of Spokane.

Scott T. Lobdell and Shain A. M. Politano, both of Spokane Valley.

Justin W. Pierson and Angie L. Williams, both of Spokane Valley.

Cody A. Walker and Ashley N. Beal, both of Otis Orchards.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marcelles D. Turner v. Taylor Truett, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Johnathan Chan v. John Geaurdeau, restitution of premises.

Dakota Flats LLC v. Caiden Snyder, restitution of premises.

Bolto Homes LLC v. Maya Finnie, restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Keith Schirmer, restitution of premises.

Central Investment Agency LLC v. Amber Robins, restitution of premises.

Monica Kope v. Gerald Appel, restitution of premises.

Vintage Rentals LLC v. Shalawn Wilson, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Rodnei Ruffin, restitution of premises.

Extant Company LLC v. Michael D. Gossett, restitution of premises.

Bellwood Investments v. Sarah Krick, restitution of premises.

Kirk Gladhart v. Joseph A. Humiston, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. John A. Bardelli, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Brandon Kenny, restitution of premises.

Steel Icon LLC v. Natasha Allen, restitution of premises.

AG Property Management LLC v. Raymond Burgos, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point LLC v. Thad Brannen, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties I LLC v. Christopher Bartlett, restitution of premises.

Bridgeway East Apartments LLC v. Matthew Clark, restitution of premises.

MP Parc Sprague LLC v. Leslee Parisian, restitution of premises.

Spokane Cedar Estates LLC v. Stephen Martinez, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Josephina Alejandro, restitution of premises.

Bottle Bay Properties III LLC v. Jaylah Morris, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments v. Isaac Rodriguez, restitution of premises.

Black Realty Management Inc. v. Jennifer Howerton, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Tera Young, restitution of premises.

Black Coral Project LLC v. Matt Roberts, restitution of premises.

NW Management LLC v. Florence R. Helbig, restitution of premises.

Teresa A. Broadsword v. Jeffrey A. Broadsword, seeking quiet title.

Joshua Chrisman v. Cruz Galm, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Catherine P. Cole v. Alexander J. Streibeck, seeking damages for injuries from a motor vehicle collision.

Jimmii Pham and Natalie Nguyen v. Van Cao Trang Le and Valentino LLC, complaint.

Kelli L. Harr v. Elisabeth H. Jacoby, complaint for damages resulting from personal injuries sustained in negligent operation of a motor vehicle.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dehart, Kenan C. and Hatch, Raina L.

Presley, William D. and Blankenship, Martina A. M.

Canode, Ashlee L. and James J.

Looper, David G. and Dawn I.

Wohrle, McKenzie and Rydman, Cameron

Wanyiri, Juliana N. and Muindi, Jones N.

Cappa, Chris A. and Dori M.

Crawford, Kaylene B. and Bartron, Shea R.

Legal separations granted

Patton, Virginia K. and Ronald J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jennifer N. Kane, 33; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Emily G. Scafide, 22; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Walker G. Morgan, 29; 29.75 months in a prison-based alternative program, 29.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Donald J. Perrewe, 61; 12 months in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender and third-degree theft.

Logan R. Nelson, 44; 70 days in jail with credit given for 70 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, violation of order and second-degree malicious mischief.

Tut G. Deng, 22; three months in jail, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Jennifer U. Aamold, 44; 40 days in jail with credit given for 40 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to being a prisoner in possession of a controlled substance.

Francisco S. Puga, 40; 50 days in jail with credit given for 50 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Thomas K. Robertson, 33; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Richard A. Kosic, 76; 44 months in prison, 16 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of indecent exposure with sexual motivation and failure to register a sex/kidnap offender.

Lane Peterson, 34; 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Talan M. Durgin, 36; 63 days in jail with credit given for 63 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Judge Raymond F. Clary

George M. Thomas, 33; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Dedrick K. Belson, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree kidnapping.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Jason J. Gregerson, 44; 30 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of communicating with a minor or immoral purposes and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Kyle A. Swanson, 33; four months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Jacob A. Kenneston, 35; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Roy T. Denham, 39; 30 months in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex/kidnap offender.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Isaac W. Clark, 35; 61 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, stalking and protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Emily N. Hansen, 24; 29 days in jail, protection order violation.

Jacob J. Hyman, 41; eight days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Nathaniel J. Schwartze, 45; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Roberto D. Springstead, 43; 112 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and five counts of protection order violation.