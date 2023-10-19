39-year-old Coeur d’Alene man dies in head-on crash near Spirit Lake

A 39-year-old Coeur d’Alene man died after the pickup truck he was driving struck a log truck head-on Thursday morning north of Spirit Lake.

The man, whose name was not released, was driving a 2016 Ford F-150 at about 6:10 a.m. north on State Highway 41 when he went off the road and into a ditch, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The driver re-entered the highway and drove into the southbound lane when he struck a Kenworth log truck, driven by a 48-year-old Chewelah man, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the truck. He died at the scene while the log truck driver was uninjured, according to the release.

The highway was blocked for about four hours. ISP is investigating.