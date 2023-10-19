Blake Shelton returning to Spokane in March 2024 on ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour

Blake Shelton performs for fans on the Spokane stop of his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour on Feb. 15, 2020, at Spokane Arena. The country singer and former “The Voice” coach will return to Spokane on March 14. Tickets go on sale at ticketwest.com on Oct. 27. (TYLER TJOMSLAND/The Spokesman-Review)

By Ed Condran The Spokesman-Review

Spokane’s country superstar baton has been passed to Blake Shelton, who will perform March 14 at the Spokane Arena.

Shelton, 47, has so many country chart toppers that the Oklahoma native can’t play them all. The former judge from NBC’s reality show competition “The Voice” has 28 No. 1 hits.

“Boys ‘Round Here,” “Mine Would Be You,” “Doin’ What She Likes,” “Neon Light” and “Sangria” are among his many familiar tunes. Shelton is at his best crooning country ballads. But part of what has made pop star Gwen Stefani’s husband a superstar is his charisma, which is evident onstage and recently on “The Voice.” Country legend Reba McEntire replaced Shelton this season on the reality TV singing competition.

Shelton has a dozen albums to draw from on his tour, including his latest, 2021’s “Body Language.” He last played Spokane in 2020 as part of his Friends and Heroes Tour, when he joined the stage with country artists Lauren Alaina, John Anderson, the Bellamy Brothers and Trace Adkins. A surprise Gonzaga Bulldogs fan, he even announced to the Arena crowd that, “I love the Zags – I really do!”

The latest collection of Shelton songs are primarily breezy, mid-tempo tunes that are slick, celebratory and swaggering. Expect some “Body Language” tunes and many fan favorites when Shelton returns to Spokane on his “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour. Spokane is one of 17 stops on the tour, which also includes a visit to Tacoma.

Award-winning country artist Dustin Lynch will join Shelton on the tour, as well as country singer Emily Ann Roberts. She was on Shelton’s “Voice” team in 2015, when she finished as a runner-up.

Tickets for the Spokane Arena concert, which range from $51 to $351, go on sale Oct. 27 via ticketswest.com. Shelton fans can sign up for the presale at 10 a.m. Oct. 24 online at blakeshelton.com/backtothehonkytonk.