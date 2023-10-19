Eastern Washington’s Ethan Price, Jamie Loera, Jaydia Martin named to All-Big Sky preseason teams

By Dan Thompson The Spokesman-Review

Two Eastern Washington women’s basketball players and one of its men’s players were named to the Big Sky preseason All-Conference teams announced Thursday.

Junior Ethan Price was named as one of the six on the men’s team, and graduate student Jamie Loera and junior Jaydia Martin were named to the women’s team.

Last season, Price started all 34 games for the Eagles and averaged 9.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He was an honorable mention all-conference pick last season and was named the conference’s freshman of the year before that.

Loera was Big Sky Defensive Most Valuable Player and a third-team all-conference selection last season when she led the Eagles in steals (79), assists (150) and minutes per game (31.4).

Martin, Big Sky Freshman of the Year two seasons ago, was a third-team pick last year when she played in 20 games and averaged 16.1 points per game.

Rounding out the men’s selections are Dillon Jones from Weber State, who was the unanimous choice for preseason MVP; Aanen Moody, Montana; Steven Verplancken Jr., Weber State; Brayden Parker, Idaho State; and Jorell Saterfield, Portland State.

Portland State’s Esmeralda Morales is the women’s preseason MVP. Rounding out the selections are Carmen Gfeller, Montana; Daryn Hickok, Weber State; and Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado.