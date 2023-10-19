Prep roundup: Vienna Klein leads Lewis and Clark slowpitch in elimination game; Claire Busse hat trick paces West Valley girls soccer

From staff reports

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and Northeast A League.

Slowpitch softball

Lewis and Clark 22, Gonzaga Prep 16: Vienna Klein went 2 for 4 with a home run, double and four RBIs, and the Tigers (5-13) beat the Bullpups (5-13) in a District 8 4A elimination game.

Izzy Heister hit a three-run homer to cap a seven-run seventh inning for LC, which plays the district title game loser on Friday for the second seed to state.

Sydney Wysocki hit three home runs and knocked in eight for Gonzaga Prep.

Girls soccer

GSL 2A

West Valley 5, Clarkston 0: Claire Busse registered a hat trick, Jenna Howe scored twice and the Eagles (16-0, 10-0) beat the visiting Bantams (10-3-1, 8-2). West Valley clinched the top seed to the district playoffs, and Clarkston is the second seed.

East Valley 1, Pullman 0: Hannah Rasmussen scored in the 53rd minute on an assist from Gemma Martin, and the Knights (10-6, 6-4) beat the visiting Greyhounds (5-10-1, 3-7). East Valley clinched the district third seed, Pullman is fourth.

NEA

Deer Park 7, Newport 0: Rylee Pfeifer scored three goals, and the Stags (8-4, 8-7) defeated the visiting Grizzlies (3-8, 3-11). Deer Park clinched third place in the league.

Freeman 2, Colville 0: Rylee Russell and Aubrey Gregory scored in the 36th and 38th minute, respectively, and the visiting Scotties (11-4-1, 9-2) beat the Crimson Hawks (3-12, 2-9).

Volleyball

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 3, Mt. Spokane 1: Mara Sandberg had 19 kills with 20 digs and three aces, and the visiting Bullpups (13-1, 7-1) beat the Wildcats (8-3, 5-2) 25-21, 20-25, 25-14, 25-15. Berkeley Neilson had nine kills for Mt. Spokane.

Lewis and Clark 3, University 2: Ellie DeAndre had 23 kills with 23 digs, and the Tigers (6-7, 4-3) rallied past the visiting Titans (7-7, 2-6) 23-25, 26-28, 25-13, 27-25, 15-7. Allie Ferrin had 22 kills for U-Hi.

Mead 3, Cheney 0: Ava Durgan had eight kills, Brielle Wilson added 22 assists and the Panthers (11-1, 8-0) swept the visiting Blackhawks (4-9, 0-7) 25-10, 26-24, 25-13. Joy Assonken had nine kills for Cheney.

Ridgeline 3, North Central 0: Jane Holley had nine kills, and the visiting Falcons (7-4, 4-3) beat the Wolfpack (3-11, 0-7) 25-9, 25-14, 25-11. Mekalah Ma’ae had an ace and eight digs for North Central.

2A

Pullman 3, East Valley 0: Jorja McGuire had 10 kills, and the visiting Greyhounds (8-5, 5-2) beat the Knights (2-11, 1-6) 25-19, 25-15, 25-13. Kaidyn Davis had four kills, two aces, two digs, and nine blocks East Valley.

Shadle Park 3, Rogers 0: Abbey Flerchinger had 10 kills as the Highlanders (12-0, 7-0) swept the visiting Pirates (1-12, 0-7) 25-5, 25-5, 25-17, 25-7.

NEA

Freeman 3, Colville 0: Aspyn Reed had 12 kills, Ava Semprimoznik had 31 assists and the visiting Scotties (12-2, 12-0) swept the Crimson Hawks (6-9, 4-7) 25-10, 25-14, 25-23.

Lakeside 3, Medical Lake 0: Abigail Boykin, Ashlyn Kreuch and Avery Haff had seven kills apiece, Neely Pederson added 15 assists and the visiting Eagles (11-3, 10-2) swept the Cardinals (3-14, 3-9) 25-19, 25-13, 25-8.

Deer Park 3, Newport 0: Camryn Chapman had 21 kills with two aces and the Stags (9-6, 8-5) beat the visiting Grizzlies (3-11, 3-7) 25-19, 25-11, 25-20. Sophia Stott had three aces and 13 assists for Newport.