Week 8 prep football preview: Gonzaga Prep, Mt. Spokane gather for de facto 4A/3A title game; 2A still wide open

Three of the four playoff spots in the Greater Spokane League 4A/3A division have been claimed, while anything can still happen at the top of the 2A standings.

But the matter of league champions is yet to be decided. The 4A/3A group will settle it on the field Friday between likely dance partners. The 2As still have four teams that could end the season with two losses each.

Before we get to this week’s games, the nonplayoff Week 10 matchups have been set. University plays at Pasco, Cheney hosts Walla Walla, Ferris hosts Southridge and the 4A third-place team plays at Eisenhower. Most, if not all, of these games will be Nov. 2.

Without further ado, a look at this week’s slate.

All games Friday 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Gonzaga Prep (6-1, 6-0) at Mt. Spokane (7-0, 6-0): At Union Stadium. This year’s version of “the big one.” The players all know each other. The coaching staffs all know each other. The familiarity may not breed contempt in this case, but it sure will make for a great high school football game.

G-Prep wants to pound the ball and make the defense submit. The Wildcats use big plays in all three facets to break games open. Contrasting styles, big personalities and a league title on the line. Who could ask for anything more?

GSL 4A/3A

Lewis and Clark (4-3, 3-3) at University (2-5, 2-4): The visiting Tigers, winners of three in a row including a 24-21 decision over Mead last week, are in the driver’s seat for the second 4A playoff spot. But they have to keep winning, as Central Valley holds the head-to-head tiebreaker by virtue of a 38-0 win in Week 2.

Central Valley (2-5, 2-4) at Ferris (2-5, 1-5): At ONE Spokane Stadium. CV is trending in the wrong direction, with three consecutive losses and just two scores the past three weeks. The schedule should help, and it just has to tie LC for second to reach the postseason. But the Bears will have to find a way to reach the end zone to do it.

Mead (3-4, 3-3) at Cheney (0-7, 0-7): Two teams playing for pride in the last two games.

Davis (2-5) at Ridgeline (5-2): The host Falcons have clinched a playoff spot in their third season of existence, so they just hope for health in this late-season nonleague game.

GSL 2A

Shadle Park (6-1, 3-1) at Clarkston (5-2, 4-1): The teams will know if West Valley clinched the league title before they play, so this game could settle the second playoff spot from the league.

Pullman (2-5, 1-3) at East Valley (2-5, 1-3): Both teams eliminated from postseason, but you can bet they’d both rather finish fifth over sixth.

Warden (2-5) at North Central (0-7): Saturday at 2 p.m. at ONE Spokane Stadium.

NEA

Colville (4-3, 2-2) at Lakeside (6-0, 4-0): The No. 3 Eagles clinch the league title with a home win.

Freeman (5-2, 3-1) at Newport (3-4, 2-3): If Freeman wins, it’s in the playoffs.

Deer Park (4-3, 2-2) at Riverside (3-4, 2-2): The Stags and host Rams have been among “others receiving votes” at points in the state media poll , showing the depth of this league.

Medical Lake (0-7) at Quincy (4-3): Cardinals look for first win on long nonleague road trip.