Airline stocks tank amid news

U.S. airline stocks are headed for the longest weekly slump in over two years as major carriers dial back forecasts in the face of rising oil prices and wages.

Delta Air Lines Inc., the industry’s first to report third-quarter results last week, reduced its 2023 profit outlook due to escalating costs and fares that are coming down from the post-pandemic spike.

That was followed by a drumbeat of similar warnings from rivals United Airlines Holdings Inc., American Airlines Group Inc. and Alaska Air Group Inc.

The diminishing outlook accelerated a pullback from airline stocks, with the industry heavily exposed to the risks of rising oil prices and a potential slowdown in consumer spending.

Google, Meta exit Web Summit

Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Meta Platforms Inc. have joined a growing list of companies and investors bowing out of the Web Summit technology conference after comments the event’s leader made about Israel earlier this week.

Google and Meta spokespeople confirmed on Friday that the companies would not be participating in the conference, scheduled for November in Lisbon.

Google was previously listed as an event partner of the conference.

Intel Corp. and Siemens AG announced a similar decision on Thursday after a raft of venture capitalists in Israel, the U.S. and Europe pulled out of the event.

