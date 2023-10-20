Two American hostages released to Israel, prime minister’s office says

By Brian Pietsch and Dan Rosenzweig-Ziff Washington Post

An Israeli-American mother and daughter who were being held hostage by Hamas have been released to Israel, a spokesperson for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

Judith Tai Raanan and her daughter Natalie Shoshana Raanan were released Friday evening and were received by Brig. Gen. Gal Hirsch, the Israeli official coordinating the efforts to free the hostages, at Israel’s border with Gaza, the statement said.

“At this moment,” the statement said, “they are on their way to a meeting point at a military base in the center of the country, where their family members are waiting for them.”

The hostages were handed from Hamas to the Red Cross inside the Gaza Strip before being transferred to Israeli custody, according to Qatar, a regional intermediary, and the Red Cross.

“Two American civilian hostages have been released by Hamas and handed over to the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip,” a statement from Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

The International Committee of the Red Cross added in a statement that it “helped facilitate this release by transporting the hostages from Gaza to Israel.”

Israel had said that it received the hostages across the border before transporting them to a military base in the center of the country, where their family was waiting to meet them.

“The release of two hostages in Gaza today is a sliver of hope,” the Red Cross said, adding that “more of this kind of humanitarian action is urgently needed so that even more families can be reunited.”

The mother and daughter, who live in Evanston, Ill., were kidnapped from Kibbutz Nahal Oz while visiting relatives. Natalie had just graduated from high school.

A statement from Qatar’s foreign ministry said it was continuing “dialogue with both the Israelis and Hamas, and we hope these efforts will lead to the release of all civilian hostages from every nationality.”

The statement said “today’s breakthrough” - the release of the two American hostages - “comes after many days of continuous communication between all the parties involved.”

President Biden said he was “overjoyed” about the return of the two Americans held hostage by Hamas in a statement following their release Friday. The president promised the “full support” of the U.S. government to the mother and daughter who were brought to Israel after two weeks as hostages in Gaza.

“From the earliest moments of this attack, we have been working around-the-clock to free American citizens who were taken hostage by Hamas, and we have not ceased our efforts to secure the release of those who are still being held,” Biden said, thanking Qatar and Israel for their “partnership.”

Biden, a day after framing the Israel-Gaza war as a fight for democracy in a prime-time Oval Office speech, added his administration would continue making efforts to return all the American hostages to safety.

“As president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans held hostage around the world,” he said.