Jordan’s speaker bid mostly supported by Inland Northwest delegation

Members of Congress from Washington and Idaho remained consistent in their three votes for Speaker of the House this week.

Republican Reps. Cathy McMorris Rodgers of Spokane, Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside and Russ Fulcher, who represents North Idaho, stood by Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan in all three rounds of voting even as he lost support in each successive vote. Fulcher is a member of the hard-right Freedom Caucus, which Jordan co-founded, while Newhouse and McMorris Rodgers explained their support for the Ohio firebrand by arguing that their party needed to unite behind a candidate and move on.

Republican Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho Falls opposed Jordan in all three rounds of voting, despite a pressure campaign from Jordan’s supporters. In an op-ed published on his website Friday, Simpson wrote, “I cannot – and will not – support a Speaker who has repeatedly taken positions against Idaho’s best interests,” citing Jordan’s votes against funding for the Idaho National Lab, aid to the state’s farmers and federal payments that compensate rural counties that include federal lands.

Democrats from the Northwest and across the country remained united behind their nominee for speaker, Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries of New York, who received more votes than Jordan in each round of voting despite never having a serious chance of being elected speaker.

Suzan DelBene, a Democrat who represents parts of King and Snohomish counties, said in a social media post on X that Republicans must “end this nonsense” and work with Democrats.

“We all know Jim Jordan has a hard time accepting election results. But after three failed Speaker ballots, it’s clear the only path forward is a bipartisan solution,” DelBene said in her social media post.