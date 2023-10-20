Kirkland Warren, suspect in death of Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart, facing new allegation of child rape

Meshay Melendez, and her daughter, Layla Stewart, 7, were reported missing March 12. Police say they found their bodies Wednesday. (Courtesy)

By Becca Robbins (Vancouver, Wash.) Columbian

The man accused of killing Vancouver mother and daughter, Meshay Melendez and Layla Stewart, appeared Friday in court on a new allegation of first-degree rape of a child involving the 7-year-old.

Kirkland C. Warren, 28, of Vancouver, has already pleaded not guilty in Clark County Superior Court to two counts of aggravated first-degree murder and one count of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm. He also pleaded not guilty to a slew of domestic violence charges in another case with Melendez, 27, as the listed victim.

He is being held without bail, and his trial is scheduled for Jan. 8. His next hearing is set for Oct. 26 to add the new charge to the murder case.

The mother and daughter were last seen the morning of March 12 with Warren, who had been barred by court order from having contact with Melendez in connection with the prior domestic violence case, according to investigators. Melendez’s mother reported them missing March 18 after she couldn’t reach them for their regular video chat session. Authorities found their bodies March 22 in a rural area east of Washougal.

Investigators noted Layla was nude from the waist down when they found them. During the autopsy of her body, Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office staff took DNA swabs of her genitals and sent them to the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab for testing, according to a newly filed probable cause affidavit.

On Oct. 18, detectives received the report back from the crime lab that showed male DNA was present on Layla’s body that matched Warren’s DNA, court records state.

The medical examiner’s office determined both Layla and Melendez died from gunshot wounds to the head.

Warren is also facing charges of first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in Jefferson County, Arkansas, Circuit Court for allegedly shooting a man in the head and leaving his body in a ditch in November 2017, court records show. He was out on bond in that case.

Timeline in Meshay Melendez, Layla Stewart case





The following information comes from court records filed in Clark County Superior and District Courts and Jefferson County Circuit Court in Arkansas, as well as police news releases. None of the allegations or charges have been proven in a court of law; all cases are pending.