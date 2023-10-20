Letters for Friday, Oct. 20

Be patient, wildfire victims

So, Gov. Jay Inslee wants Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers to expedite borrowed billions to fund foreign wars, but tells wildfire victims to be “patient?” I suppose we shouldn’t be surprised by the priorities of a World Economic Forum member …

David Glass

Spokane

All the same talking points

Largely due to dams, which are critical to our local economy, salmon and steelhead are facing extinction. Attempting to solve this complex problem has brought together an unorthodox mix of the usual environmental groups, politicians and sportsman groups (who generally vote conservative).

Despite this, in a recent letter by Greg Schuster (“All the same people,” Oct. 11), he expressed his opposition to this campaign and blamed any thought of dam breaching on the “same people.” He somehow failed to mention that a recent independent study done by Democrat Patty Murray sided with him and showed dam breaching to be “not economically feasible at this time.”

He then hits all of the Trumpist talking points trying to tie dam breaching to defunding the police, wind turbines, bald eagles, BLM and the Southern border. Wow, I’m surprised he left off Democrats “grooming” children for molestation. This is nothing more than straight-up canned disinformation with a couple of lies thrown in. Sorry, but despite what the great leader said, bald eagle numbers and raptors in general have quadrupled since 2009 thanks to similar past environmental campaigns to ban DDT.

I count on our leaders from both sides of the aisle to put aside differences and compromise to find a way to save the salmon without tanking the economy. And who can we count on to muddy the waters with the usual gaslighting, misinformation and fallacies? Yup, the same people.

Brian Lehman

Spokane Valley

WSU marching band stands out

The halftime performance by the Washington State marching band this past weekend was one of the best on record. I didn’t think it could surpass the Wisconsin game performance, but this past weekend the group took it up several notches. For audience members who had a seating height disadvantage, they could glimpse the formation changes on the stadium Jumbotron.

The band size is impressive, its uniforms and feather plums are regal. The baton twirler gifted. The complex formations were precise, sharp and magical. The instruments, especially the silver tubas, are polished to perfection. The rendition of “America the Beautiful” was emotionally uplifting and musically proficient. Congrats to the band and WSU music department for a fabulous performance.

Outstanding!

Debbie Markin

Spokane

Long and Belock for Cheney City Council

I am writing this letter in support of candidates Rebecca Long for Cheney City Council Position 2 and Jacquelyn Belock for Cheney City Council Position 6. Both candidates are a breath of fresh air who want to increase transparency and bring the council into the 21st century, increasing access for com munity members. They bring passion, energy and the voice of a new generation, as well as relevant skills in STEM that will be directly applicable to city government.

Rebecca and Jaquelyn celebrate and champion Cheney’s unique strengths and assets while being aware of our city’s potential and need to continually improve to be a place where everyone can thrive. They both recognize the importance of a city council that is committed to two-way communication and is responsive to the needs and concerns of community members.

Cheney needs council members who take their responsibility to the people who elected them seriously, and who are more concerned about doing what’s best for our city and the people in it than getting through a meeting as quickly as possible. Rebecca and Jaquelyn are willing to put in the work because they love our city. They deserve your vote.

Corinna Donnerberg

Cheney

TEDD benefits Pend Oreille County

Pend Oreille County commissioners should approve Washington State Department of Commerce – Associate Development Organization funds and continue being a part of the Tri County Economic Development District.

Ferry and Stevens county commissioners have extended their contract with TEDD and committed their ADO funds to achieve greater economic impact.

Following are advantages for POC to partner and collaborate with Ferry and Stevens counties by designating ADO funds to TEDD:

• Build stronger relationship with Ferry and Stevens counties;

• TEDD has earned respect/public trust, demonstrated competence in accessing, monitoring and correctly reporting to federal and state agencies;

• TEDD structure is in place and working (existing board, assigned duties, procedures/policies/by-laws established, incorporated, expectations outlined, transparent website (agenda, minutes, budget, projects), open meetings, skilled/innovative/board/staff/community volunteers, shared financial resources);

• Greater economic opportunities through matching federal and state grants to assist local businesses (current/future), and residents access to professional training programs and jobs;

• Long-term regional vision in developing strategic plan to coordinate activities with the goal of mutual benefit; for example, producing/managing/transporting consumer goods state-wide at the lowest cost possible, improving regional infrastructure, creating job/business opportunities, delivering emergency services (i.e., disaster preparedness caused by forest fires, medical);

• Opportunity to coordinate WSU Extension Programs that overlap; for example, WSU Ferry County Extension and Crypto-mining Greenhouse Project in Usk (July).

POC investing ADO funds with TEDD will give local businesses and residents a greater opportunity to learn, create/grow business, and prosper.

Gloria Jean Wells

Newport, Wash.

Woodward lacks compassion

Considering what Catholic Charities has consistently done for homeless people and what Nadine Woodward has not done, I support Lisa Brown. Woodward has neither the financial expertise nor the compassion to lead our city.

Jane Yarwood

Spokane