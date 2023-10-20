Miss Manners: Do I have to respond to awful letters from strangers?

By Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin ANDREWS MCMEEL SYNDICATION

DEAR MISS MANNERS: What is the correct response to a critical unsolicited letter?

I am in my 30s, and sadly have been estranged from my parents for the past few years due to abuse. I periodically receive long, scathing letters from people I’ve never met, and from distant family members who think I should give my parents another chance. Presumably, my parents have asked them to send these letters, as they contain many misperceptions about the situation.

What is the etiquette here? I do not think it is appropriate to discuss the situation with them, and my first inclination is to not respond. But I also want to do the right thing. Most of these letters come from members of an older generation, who may care more about etiquette.

Do proper manners require you to respond to every letter you receive? Or are there some situations that supersede the rules?

GENTLE READER: Members of a generation who care more about etiquette would not write rude, impertinent letters in the first place.

Miss Manners assures you that you do not need to answer. But if you are worried about fueling the feud further, you may write back a curt, “Thank you for the advice. I hope you are well.”

That this is perfectly polite, but might make them madder, is a bonus.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Our friends’ daughter is getting married this summer to a very nice person. We are very happy for both of them, but the parents have made it clear that the wedding is going to be very small and we are not invited.

That is completely fine with us, and we did not have any bad feelings about it. However, yesterday, my husband found out that the parents are planning a “reception,” to take place a few weeks later. The reception is actually going to be a meat raffle to raise money for the couple to pay for their honeymoon.

Is this a new trend? I am not comfortable with it.

GENTLE READER: What this family is planning is not a reception, but a fundraiser featuring themselves as the charity.

Miss Manners shares your discomfort and assures you that you do not have to participate. Unless you are in desperate need of overpriced raffle meat.

DEAR MISS MANNERS: Cooking is one of my passions, and I love to share my food with others. And while I love positive feedback, I am sometimes taken aback by the automatic request for a recipe as soon as someone compliments something I’ve made.

Unfortunately, I do not use recipes. I am an intuitive cook, who many times throws things together. I have explained several times to these people that I do not use recipes, but continue to get asked.

I am not a curmudgeon, and not trying to keep my creations’ ingredients secret; I just don’t have the time, energy or memory to remember everything that went into a dish. What would be a good response to the constant, “This is delicious. Recipe, please!”?

GENTLE READER: “I made it up and don’t have one. But I’m flattered that you liked it so much. You’ll just have to come over again and I’ll try to re-create it.”

