Police say Maryland judge killed in ‘targeted attack’ following custody hearing

Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot and killed a Maryland judge Thursday after the man lost custody of his children in a court proceeding hours earlier, Washington County Sheriff Brian K. Albert said Friday.

Albert said the suspect, Pedro Argote, 49, is considered armed and dangerous after he gunned down Washington County Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in the driveway of his Hagerstown, Md., about 75 miles northwest of Washington, D.C. The judge’s wife and son were home at the time.

“This was a targeted attack,” Albert said at a news conference.

On Thursday, Wilkinson awarded sole legal custody of Argote’s four children, ages 12, 11, 5 and 3, to his estranged wife, Eugenia Argote, as part of a ruling granting them a divorce, according to court records.

Wilkinson also ordered Pedro Argote not to have contact with his children or ex-wife. The judge found there had been “cruelty of treatment” in the relationship and that the pair had irreconcilable differences.

Pedro Argote was not at the hearing Thursday.

Authorities said deputies responded to a reported shooting around 8 p.m. in the 19100 block of Olde Waterford Road and found Wilkinson with apparent gunshot wounds.

Wilkinson, 52, was taken to Meritus Medical Center, where he died, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Argote may be driving a silver 2009 Mercedes-Benz GL450 with Maryland plates 4EH0408. Albert said Argote did not have a criminal record in Washington County, but they had responded to his home for reports of domestic disturbances in the past. Albert declined to say how they identified Argote as the alleged shooter.

Albert pleaded for the public’s help in locating Pedro Argote, but the sheriff’s office said not to approach him. Argote legally owned the handgun that was allegedly used in the shooting and had not made prior threats against the judge, Albert said.

Michael Gast, an attorney who represented Pedro Argote in his divorce before terminating his representation after about six months, said Argote was a “quiet and unassuming guy” whom he did not think was capable of violence. Gast said the biggest issue in the divorce was the custody of the couple’s children.

“He was very upset about the possibility of losing his children,” Gast said.

Gast said Argote and his wife had moved to the United States from South America. The Argotes have four children under the age of 12 and ran a digital advertising business together, according to court records. They were in financial distress and had filed for divorce in 2022.

A Maryland State Police spokesperson said that for precautionary reasons, troopers were deployed last night to protect judges residing in Washington County.

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit judge on Jan. 10, 2020, according to his biography. He was born in Guam in 1971. He received a BA degree in economics from the University of North Carolina in 1994 and graduated from the Emory University School of Law in 1997. He was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1997.

His family did not immediately return calls for comment, but an outpouring of praise from former colleagues and Maryland officials followed his death.

Jason Divelbiss, a former law partner of Wilkinson’s, said in a statement that the slaying of the judge was a tragedy for Washington County’s entire legal community.

“Drew was a beloved family man, a friend to all he came in contact with and a respected colleague. He could bring a smile to any room he entered,” Divelbiss said in an email. “He has been taken way too soon from a community that benefited from and will deeply miss his presence and innumerable contributions.”

Maria Rubeling, CEO of the Hagerstown YMCA, said in a statement that Wilkinson was a valuable asset as a member of the local YMCA’s Board of Directors for six years. He also served as the YMCA’s legal counsel until his appointment to the bench in 2020.

Rubeling shared her 2019 recommendation letter for Wilkinson’s appointment to the Washington County Circuit Court.

“I have known Andrew for close to five years and during that time we have worked very closely together. I find him to be a person of high ethical standards and strong moral character,” Rubeling wrote in the letter. “I am confident that he would be an excellent choice for The Circuit Court.”

Maryland state Sen. Paul D. Corderman (R-Frederick) also knew Wilkinson. He said he was a “true champion for our community” and the type of person you “want on the bench.” The shooting hit home for Corderman because his late father, Washington County Circuit Court Judge John P. Corderman, was injured by a mail bomb disguised as a Christmas gift.

“Being a judge is not an easy job, and unfortunately we saw last night. … One of the worst things that could ever happen,” Corderman said. “We see this … across the country, threats on judges, threats on public officials.”

He added: “These individuals are public servants. … As I’ve said before, they are individuals in our community just like you and I.”

There have been a series of high-profile attacks and threats on judges and their families in recent years. A former Wisconsin judge was shot and killed in his home last year in what authorities said was also a coordinated attack by a man who once had a criminal case before the judge. The son of a federal judge in New Jersey was killed in 2020 by an attorney who had appeared before the judge.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service, which protects federal judges, jurors and other members of the judiciary, said it investigated more than 1,300 threats and potential threats in 2022, according to its figures.

U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.), whose district includes Washington County, said in a statement that he was “shocked and heartbroken.”

“This violence is horrifying to see in our community,” Trone said. “Our thoughts are with his family during this unimaginable tragedy and with law enforcement investigating this crime.”

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) offered his condolences in a statement, saying there is “no excuse” for this sort of violence.

“The rule of law is what makes our society work. It may not be perfect, but individuals like Judge Wilkinson worked to make it better and more just every day,” Cardin said. “His passion clearly was for serving his local community and for this, Judge Wilkinson will be sorely missed.”