Retailers are replacing their female CEOs with men, new analysis shows

DALLAS – Women CEOs have lost ground in the retail industry, according to a new analysis of recent job changes by executive search firm Korn Ferry.

Over the past 12 months, 39 retail CEOs (12 women and 27 men) have been replaced, and in the process, six fewer women were appointed as replacements, said John Long, Korn Ferry’s North America retail sector leader based in Dallas.

“It’s hard to take a 12-month view and be declarative, but women are losing ground,” Long said. “The recent experience is worth watching.”

While retail CEO tenure averaged almost six years overall, women’s spans were almost 2½ years shorter than men’s, Long said. “We have to look at a longer time horizon.”

While there’s been some affirmative action pushback in recent years, Long said, that’s not true for corporate America. “Most companies want to provide opportunities broadly.”

A high-profile – and the only female – handoff came last month at Walmart where Sam’s Club CEO Kath McLay stepped in as CEO of Walmart International following the retirement of Judith McKenna.

At Kohl’s, CEO Michelle Gass, who was a Starbucks veteran when she came to the Wisconsin-based department store chain, was replaced by Tom Kingsbury who has 40 years of department store and off-price retail experience.

After a yearlong search, Gap’s board replaced CEO Sonia Syngal with Mattel President Richard Dickson. Mary Beth Laughton was replaced as CEO at Gap division Athleta by Chris Blakeslee.

At Under Armour, Stephanie Linnartz replaced interim CEO Colin Browne, who was appointed when Patrik Frisk left a year ago. She comes to retailing from hospitality, where she was president of Marriott International.

Fashion apparel retailer Express hired Stewart Glendinning to be CEO from Tyson Foods, where he had been president and chief financial officer.

“These people are coming from lots of different backgrounds with experience for what the board thinks they can problem-solve,” Long said.

Only seven of the new CEOs in the group of 39 came from outside the retail industry, he said.

Boards are still attending to succession planning.

Recent examples include promotions of Tony Spring as CEO-elect at Macy’s as Jeff Gennette retires next year and at Katy-based Academy Sports + Outdoors where Ken Hicks transitioned to executive chairman in June and Steven Lawrence succeeded him as CEO.

The majority (56%) of retail CEO replacements in the past 12 months came from internal candidates, which is contrary to the view that retail is lacking bench strength, Long said.

Only 39% have been CEOs before, Long said. “Which shows the willingness of boards to have step-up candidates.”

CEO posts that were open in the 12 months that ended in September weren’t counted in the results because “the point was to gain insight on who was the person who filled the position,” Long said. Interim CEOs weren’t included.

The unexpected departure of Rosalind Brewer at Walgreens Boots Alliance only three years after joining the company from Starbucks wasn’t included in this report because her replacement was announced in October. Last week, Walgreens named Tim Wentworth to be the new CEO.

Across all industries, 164 U.S. companies changed CEOs in September, twice the 74 departures in September 2022, according to a separate survey of CEO exits from outplacement firm Challenger Gray & Christmas.

The rate of new CEOs who are women held steady in the Challenger report throughout this year at almost 29%. Women leaving CEO jobs was up at 22% from 18% through September in 2022. So far this year, 42% of new female CEOS went to the government and nonprofit category. The smallest category with new woman CEOS was retail, Challenger said. Even technology had a higher share at 4%.