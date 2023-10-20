Trump co-defendant Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election case

By Holly Bailey and Amy Gardner Washington Post

ATLANTA - Kenneth Chesebro, a former lawyer for Donald Trump’s campaign, pleaded guilty Friday to illegally conspiring to overturn Trump’s 2020 election loss in Georgia, a deal in which he will avoid jail time and agreed to provide evidence that could implicate other co-defendants, including Trump himself.

Chesebro was the second former Trump lawyer to accept a plea deal in the sprawling conspiracy case in as many days. The guilty plea came in just hours after jury selection began, ahead of an expected trial next month.

Chesebro pleaded guilty to a single felony count of conspiracy to file false documents and accepted a sentence of three to five years of probation, a $1,000 fine, $5,000 in restitution to the state of Georgia, an apology letter, 100 hours of community service and a promise to testify truthfully against any other co-defendants in the case, should they go to trial.

The charge relates to Chesebro’s role organizing slates of pro-Trump electors to meet in seven states where Joe Biden had won. According to details of the amended indictment read in open court, which Chesebro signed, prosecutors allege several other co-defendants were a part of that conspiracy to file false documents declaring Trump won the election:Trump, four other lawyers including Rudy Giuliani, and one campaign operative. It was not clear if Chesebro had offered prosecutors evidence to the alleged role those other defendants played.

Chesebro’s guilty plea follows that of pro-Trump attorney Sidney Powell on Thursday and made him the third co-defendant to admit guilt in the criminal racketeering case, which alleges Trump and 18 allies broke Georgia law when they sought to overturn Biden’s 2020 victory in the state. In addition to Powell, bail bondsman Scott Hall pleaded guilty earlier this month in the conspiracy. All have agreed to testify against others in the case.

The plea is the latest legal victory for Fulton County District Attorney Fani T. Willis (D), whose office is prosecuting the Georgia case. In addition to flipping one of the key members of the alleged conspiracy, prosecutors now avoid a trial in which they would have had to showcase much of their evidence against Trump and others, which might have offered lawyers for other defendants a legal advantage heading into their proceedings.

The potential for incriminating testimony from three of Trump’s co-defendants could have a far-reaching impact on the former president’s legal fortunes, as well as some of the other high-profile defendants, notably Giuliani, who is alleged to have known about Powell’s and Chesebro’s efforts to help overturn Trump’s loss.

Chesebro is a Harvard Law School graduate whose past work includes assisting then-Vice President Al Gore’s legal team during the 2000 recount of Florida’s presidential votes. He had been facing seven charges related to his alleged role as the legal architect of a plan to use Trump electors in Georgia and other key states to undermine legitimate 2020 electoral college votes to swing the election to the Republican nominee.

Chesebro, who had originally pleaded not guilty, appeared before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee on Friday, smiling and appearing in good spirits.

If he abides by the terms of probation, the charge will be expunged from his record under the first-offender terms of the deal. In addition, the plea describes the crime to which Chesebro pleaded guilty - conspiring to file false documents - as not being one of “moral turpitude.” That could enable him to resume practicing law.

Chesebro did not plead guilty to the charge that all 19 defendants in the case initially faced - participating in a racketeering enterprise. He alluded to his unwillingness to admit guilt to some of the allegations in an exchange with the judge.

“Are you pleading guilty today because you believe there is a factual basis for moving forward with this charge?” McAfee asked, to which Chesebro pointedly replied: “Yes, this charge.”

After Chesebro pleaded guilty, his lawyer asked McAfee if his client’s probation case could be transferred to Puerto Rico, his current home. McAfee said that could “complicate” the terms of his probation, and Chesebro agreed to stay in Atlanta for a few days to work out the details.

“Was he planning to leave today?” McAfee asked Chesebro’s lawyer, Scott Grubman.

“He was planning to stay here for three to six months,” Grubman replied, prompting laughter at the reference to the now-averted trial that was due to begin early next month.

The amended indictment detailed a range of activities by Chesebro for which the state said it would present evidence in a trial, including a central role devising a plan to convene Trump electors, an intent to disrupt the congressional proceedings on Jan. 6, 2021, as well as Chesebro’s own attendance at the protest at the Capitol that day.

Speaking to reporters after the hearing, Grubman said the plea deal given to his client suggested he was not a major player in the alleged 2020 election scheme.

Grubman said the deal “proves that he was not and never was the architect of any sort of fake elector plan or anything like that.”

Though he said his client had agreed to testify against other co-defendants, he said he and Chesebro would be surprised if he were tapped as a witness in any future case. “He didn’t snitch on anyone,” Grubman said. “He simply decided it was time for him to put this behind him and go on with his life.”

The case against Chesebro centered around his role in crafting a plan where slates of Trump electors met in key battleground states, including Georgia, to sign documents falsely claiming Trump, not Biden, had won the vote in their states.

Through his attorneys, Chesebro claimed he was merely offering legal opinions to his client, the Trump campaign, and unsuccessfully argued to block memos and other emails he sent to Republicans across the country and others working on the Trump campaign from being used at trial.

Chesebro’s testimony could touch on a number of his co-defendants. The 98-page indictment portrays Chesebro as central not just to the convening of contingency electors but also to the “strategy for disrupting and delaying the joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The seven felony charges he had faced included conspiracy to commit forgery and conspiracy to file false documents, as well as violation of an anti-racketeering act originally aimed at dismantling organized crime groups. In the separate federal case brought against Trump, Chesebro has not been charged. Prosecutors described him only as “Co-Conspirator 5,” saying he was behind “a corrupt plan to subvert the federal government function by stopping Biden electors’ votes from being counted and certified.”

Chesebro lost two key motions the day before his plea, including one to exclude all his communications on the premise that they were confidential under attorney-client privilege. Those procedural defeats could have set the stage for the plea deal.

Also this week, a Michigan prosecutor told a judge she had reached a cooperation agreement with one of the 16 Republicans who had signed official-looking paperwork falsely claiming Trump had won that state.

The judge on Thursday dismissed the charges against Trump elector James Renner, but neither side made public the terms of the prosecution’s deal with him.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel (D) in July charged Renner and 15 others with eight felony counts each, including forgery and conspiracy to commit forgery. The prosecution of the others is ongoing.

- - -

Gardner reported from Washington. Patrick Marley in Madison, Wisconsin, contributed to this report.